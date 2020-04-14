Connect with us

Rick Baker recommends integrated return to normalcy when coronavirus threat lessens

Sunshine Skyway to glow in blue and green to honor organ donors

Tampa launches resident and business coronavirus relief program to cover rent and utilities

Melting Pot of St. Petersburg closes indefinitely amid coronavirus-fueled real estate deal

Coronavirus cases in Pinellas climb to 479 with 13 deaths

Hillsborough offering drive-through unemployment application help

Rick Baker recommends integrated return to normalcy when coronavirus threat lessens

Baker didn’t say when to get back to normal, but said it’s got to happen.

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker has suggestions for government officials as they begin thinking about returning to some semblance of normalcy when the threat of COVID-19 begins lessening.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s plan to convene a Reopening Council, Baker wrote an op-ed for the Illinois-based Sagamore Institute of which he is a senior fellow. The institute is a policy think tank launched by former Trump administration Director of National Intelligence.

Baker’s recommendations include an integrated return to normalcy. In the immediate term, Baker recommends continuing and accelerating “the massive deployment of COVID-19 tests so we can accurately identify and isolate all who have the virus.” That, Baker wrote, should be done “both now and in the future.”

Likewise, Baker calls for increased development and deployment of antibody testing that would allow health care workers to identify who has already had the virus. Those individuals likely would be immune to the disease.

He also recommends protecting the health care system, and deploying the use of therapeutics.

Baker’s plan calls for a staged return from isolation in which regions would continue testing, protect the vulnerable with continued strict social distancing guidelines and implement reduced social distancing requirements for others.

“Consider masks, gloves, testing of individuals for oxygen level and temperature.  Consider the levels of gatherings that are appropriate,” Baker wrote. “Consider continued international travel restrictions – should domestic travelers be screened in any way?  All of this is subject to the continued progress in the vaccine and therapeutics efforts, which can change everything.”

Baker’s op-ed does not touch on timing. However he notes, in similar fashion to Trump, that the nation simply cannot just cease to operate for the longterm.

“Our churches have been closed for Easter, our individual rights to assemble and gather have been curtailed by edict and our nation’s economy has been brought to its knees,” Baker writes.

“These impacts of America’s self-isolation, so long as they are temporary, may prove to have been worth it if we have succeeded in delaying the spread while our health system ramps up capacity.”

“But we can’t stay home forever,” he adds.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

