Daniella Levine Cava praises residents’ coronavirus response in new campaign video

The video highlighted actions taken in Miami-Dade County.

on

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava is out with a new video praising the region’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The one-minute long video cuts between responsive actions taken by the community and a speech by President Barack Obama commemorating the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

“President Obama reminded us of ‘the basic notion that I am my brother’s keeper, and I am my sister’s keeper, and that we look out for each other and that we’re all in this together,'” reads a release on the video, quoting Obama’s remarks.

“Since the COVID-19 crisis began, our community has shown time and again that we do just that. From the health care workers and first responders on the front lines to those of us who do our part simply by staying home, we’ve all stepped up. This is the Miami-Dade County I know and love.”

Miami-Dade is the hardest-hit county in the state, with more than 100 confirmed dead as of Monday night. The county leads the state in confirmed cases, accounting for more than one-third of the state’s total.

Levine Cava is one of several candidates competing to succeed the term-limited Mayor Carlos Giménez.

“This pandemic has been difficult for all of us,” Levine Cava’s campaign said in an email blast highlighting the video.

“Much of our economy is shut down, and many of us have seen loved ones get sick or pass away. But even in the face of these great challenges, we’ve come together. This crisis has brought out the best of our community. This fight isn’t over, but I know we’ll continue to respond to this virus as we have responded to every hardship we’ve faced: together.”

Though the campaign has technically suspended TV and online advertising, the video does end with a note that it was paid for by the campaign.

Levine Cava currently serves on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s called for increasingly significant action in response to the outbreak, from ramping up testing in the region to urging Miami-Dade to consider a full vote-by-mail election.

She’s also volunteered to help feed those in need as social distancing measures continue to impact workers and the economy at large.

The campaign news release continues by thanking health care workers, first responders and others who have borne the brunt of the difficulty in responding to the virus.

“I’m immensely grateful to the heroes and heroines who have helped protect our community on the frontlines,” the statement said.

“More than anything, I’m proud to call Miami-Dade home. It’s a privilege to live in a community that comes together to care for each other during a time of crisis.”

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

