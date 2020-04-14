Jacksonville posts 14th COVID-19 death

Another person has died in Duval County from complications related to the COVID-19 disease, according to the Florida Department of Health Monday evening.

Jacksonville now has 14 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Duval County added 27 new cases since Sunday, bringing its total to 718.

Two additional people were hospitalized, bringing the Duval total to 68 Tuesday.

Jacksonville officials are planning to call up retired first responders to help handle the crisis, Mayor Lenny Curry proposed Tuesday.

Overall increases on the First Coast were limited as the area continues to see a flattening of the curve.

Clay County’s total number of coronavirus cases increased just three to 168. The number of victims hospitalized increased by one, going from 38 Monday to 39 Tuesday. The death toll remained at nine.

St. Johns County posted just one new COVID-19 case Tuesday night, with 177. Deaths held at two, and hospitalizations at 33.

Nassau and Baker counties had no changes in coronavirus data.

The total number of cases in the five county region is 1,115 Tuesday. That’s up 29 cases since Monday. Twenty-seven have now died in the region.

Statewide there are now 21,628 reported cases of COVID-19, including 3,050 hospitalizations and 571 deaths.