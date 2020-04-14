Connect with us

Jacksonville posts 14th COVID-19 death

'I'm not going to put a value on a life': DEM dishing out what it can to buy PPE

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 3,000

Last Call for 4.14.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Hillsborough County seeks homemade mask donations ahead of expected mask mandate

'Petty tyranny': Ron DeSantis rails against D.C. media, government overreach
Memories … the way we were. Image via Jacksonville Magazine.

The spread is slowing in northeast Florida.

Another person has died in Duval County from complications related to the COVID-19 disease, according to the Florida Department of Health Monday evening.

Jacksonville now has 14 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Duval County added 27 new cases since Sunday, bringing its total to 718.

Two additional people were hospitalized, bringing the Duval total to 68 Tuesday.

Jacksonville officials are planning to call up retired first responders to help handle the crisis, Mayor Lenny Curry proposed Tuesday.

Overall increases on the First Coast were limited as the area continues to see a flattening of the curve.

Clay County’s total number of coronavirus cases increased just three to 168. The number of victims hospitalized increased by one, going from 38 Monday to 39 Tuesday. The death toll remained at nine.

St. Johns County posted just one new COVID-19 case Tuesday night, with 177. Deaths held at two, and hospitalizations at 33.

Nassau and Baker counties had no changes in coronavirus data.

The total number of cases in the five county region is 1,115 Tuesday. That’s up 29 cases since Monday. Twenty-seven have now died in the region.

Statewide there are now 21,628 reported cases of COVID-19, including 3,050 hospitalizations and 571 deaths.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

