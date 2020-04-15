Go Gators: Ashley Moody, Emmitt Smith team up in COVID-19 fight

Two famous alumni from the University of Florida are teaming up for the first time to support fight against COVID-19.

Legendary Gator running back Emmitt Smith teamed up with Attorney General Ashley Moody to stiff-arm scammers and remind Sunshine State residents to continue to socially distance.

In a video, Moody reinforced the importance of social distancing and her commitment to stopping scammers in their tracks.

“Now more than ever,” Moody said, “it’s vital that we stand united as a team to stop scams and slow the spread of this virus.”

Moody then passed off to Smith.

Just as he did during his career with the Gators, the Dallas Cowboys and, to some degree, the Arizona Cardinals, Smith took the ball over the goal line.

“This invisible fight is going to take teamwork,” Smith said.

Smith, one of the most durable running backs in NFL history, gave the equivalent of a coronavirus halftime pep talk.

“It’s going to take us to stay committed, stay focused, and dedicated to the mission at hand,” Smith said.

Smith urged viewers to “talk to someone every day … to encourage them to keep on in this fight.”

The football legend didn’t address scammers, a battle Moody has been waging fiercely.

The Attorney General has been especially vigilant about scammers relative to federal stimulus money sent out to compensate for the collapsed coronaeconomy.

“Two trillion dollars are being pumped into the U.S. economy as millions of Americans are losing jobs. Commerce has drastically slowed in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Anytime a government offers financial relief to individuals or businesses,” Moody noted Monday, “scammers will devise schemes to steal as much of it as possible.”