Connect with us

Headlines Jax

First Coast coronavirus hospitalizations reduced to a trickle

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

From The Villages to Sarasota, Florida's oldest counties suffering highest COVID-19 mortality

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Go Gators: Ashley Moody, Emmitt Smith team up in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

22K people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Florida

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Shevrin Jones: COVID-19 crisis underscores need for guaranteed basic income

2020 Headlines

Vennia Francois opens challenge of Val Demings with bigger fundraising haul
Sure bet: Industrial real estate is a great investment in Jacksonville, says Kevin Thorpe. Image via James Crichlow/Jacksonville Business Journal.

Headlines

First Coast coronavirus hospitalizations reduced to a trickle

The region reported just one new hospitalization overnight.

on

In a sign that the COVID-19 outbreak might be easing in Northeast Florida, the total number of people who have been hospitalized has come nearly to a complete halt in recent days, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

While the total number of coronavirus cases ticked up along the First Coast to 1,135 Wednesday morning, up by 20 since Tuesday night, the number of hospitalizations barely budged. Only one of the five Northeast Florida counties recorded an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

Nassau County went from seven hospitalizations Tuesday to eight. All other counties held steady, with the total number of hospitalizations on the First Coast now at 155.

Death rates have varied in Northeast Florida. Duval County added another death Tuesday after increasing by two on Sunday. The total number of deaths in Jacksonville is 14 with the total number of Jacksonville cases at 735, up by 17.

Clay County has held steady at nine COVID-19 deaths since Monday.

Throughout the region 27 have died.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is trying to get its free testing center operational on a regular basis again after inclement weather prevented the site from opening at times this week. Florida National Guard officials, who are helping to operate the testing center outside the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, were meeting Wednesday to develop a plan for operations, according to the city.

Statewide 21,628 cases have been reported including 571 deaths and 3,050 hospitalizations.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.