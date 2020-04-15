First Coast coronavirus hospitalizations reduced to a trickle

In a sign that the COVID-19 outbreak might be easing in Northeast Florida, the total number of people who have been hospitalized has come nearly to a complete halt in recent days, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

While the total number of coronavirus cases ticked up along the First Coast to 1,135 Wednesday morning, up by 20 since Tuesday night, the number of hospitalizations barely budged. Only one of the five Northeast Florida counties recorded an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.

Nassau County went from seven hospitalizations Tuesday to eight. All other counties held steady, with the total number of hospitalizations on the First Coast now at 155.

Death rates have varied in Northeast Florida. Duval County added another death Tuesday after increasing by two on Sunday. The total number of deaths in Jacksonville is 14 with the total number of Jacksonville cases at 735, up by 17.

Clay County has held steady at nine COVID-19 deaths since Monday.

Throughout the region 27 have died.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is trying to get its free testing center operational on a regular basis again after inclement weather prevented the site from opening at times this week. Florida National Guard officials, who are helping to operate the testing center outside the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, were meeting Wednesday to develop a plan for operations, according to the city.

Statewide 21,628 cases have been reported including 571 deaths and 3,050 hospitalizations.