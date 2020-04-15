Ben Mayer, Andy Zwick: Front-line workers deserve our thanks, support

Connect with us

With South Florida at the epicenter of Florida’s COVID-19 health crisis, families need support moving forward.

on

PreK.com recognizes that this is a moment in which American families are being tested and with South Florida at the epicenter of Florida’s COVID-19 health crisis, families need support moving forward.

PreK.com was founded on the principle of being the most trusted and useful source for early childhood for every family and in this moment of crisis, the team is proud to support families that need help.

This is why we must come together as a community to support our front-line workers who are literally on the battlefield healing patients and saving lives. Our team recognizes that many front-line workers are providing essential services thus putting themselves ahead of their families, which is why PreK.com is offering every front-line worker a 15% discount for a full year at any of our child care centers.

We encourage anyone in South Florida to contact our Family Adviser team at 877-PreK-Now where all parents are welcomed with open arms.

The program announced today focuses on three components: provide every family that is an essential services family with a yearlong discount of 15% (up to $2,250 per family) at our wonderful PreK.com Member schools; provide every family that enrolls at a PreK.com Member school with a yearlong discount of 10% (up to $1,500 per family); and provide free, live support from our child care experts to any parent by calling or texting 877-PreK-Now.

Our platform gives families and residents a trusted avenue to secure child care services during these trying times.

Our initiative through PreK.com will provide the support our front-line workers and every South Florida family with kids may need as they respond to COVID-19.

The PreK.com team remains more committed than ever to assisting every South Florida and every American family access the affordable child care they deserve.

___

Ben Mayer and Andy Zwick are co-CEOs of PreK.com, an online platform for arranging day care and preschool for kids from 6 weeks to 6 years old. It’s the only platform of its kind in South Florida and nationally where parents can search, book tours, enroll and pay, all online. PreK.com vets the quality and safety of all of its Member Schools and offers families child care discounts. Our team is built on with the principle of making child care more affordable and is comprised of early childhood experts dedicated to helping every family with kids. We personally research, cross-reference, call and even visit the day care and preschools we list. All families need to do is visit and click PreK.com. The service is completely free for all families.

