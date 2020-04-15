Connect with us

Florida Poly students launch grant program for students affected by coronavirus

Florida Poly students launch grant program for students affected by coronavirus

The student government group is using unused event funds to help students in need.

The Florida Polytechnic University Student Government Association created an emergency fund to help students facing hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phund-a-Phoenix awards grants to students who are facing emergency-related expenses that may impede their academic progress. Money may be available for unanticipated travel, replacement of medications, emergency childcare due to extended school closures and additional technology requirements.

“We understand that this is a very hard time for students and their families, and we wanted to find a way to help,” said SGA President Ryan Perez.

The Student Government Association is using $10,000 in unused event funds to benefit students in need. With the campus closed due to the novel coronavirus, student leaders no longer have a need for events.

Another $10,000 is also available, if needed.

 “With so many people struggling, we thought this would be the perfect way to help,” Perez, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering with a concentration in advanced topics, said.

Funds are available to undergraduate and graduate students who are currently enrolled at the University. Students must be in good academic standing to qualify.

Assistance is limited to $200 per student and does not need to be repaid.

“We really just wanted to do something that would take a little of that stress away,” Perez said.

A committee of financial aid administrators and student affairs staff members will review applications and the office of financial aid will administer the grants.

