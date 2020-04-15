Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Ron DeSantis, 'disappointed' in unemployment process, side-lines DEO head Ken Lawson

Corona Economics Headlines

Factory shutdowns near WWII demobilization levels in U.S.

Corona Economics Headlines

Banks brace for big loan defaults by U.S., global customers

Corona Economics Headlines

Business decision: WWE cuts workers after Florida deems wrestling ‘essential’

Corona Economics Headlines

Federal unemployment checks going out, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. relief checks begin arriving
Ron DeSantis

Corona Economics

Ron DeSantis, ‘disappointed’ in unemployment process, side-lines DEO head Ken Lawson

DeSantis is putting Department of Management Services head Jon Satter in charge.

on

Wednesday in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was “disappointed” in the state unemployment claims website.

“We’ve got to do all we can do, better,” DeSantis said, announcing Department of Economic Opportunity director Ken Lawson would be side-lined.

Department of Management Services head Jon Satter will take over response to unemployment, a move that DeSantis conceded would disempower Lawson.

“If there’s business opportunities with the recruiting [or] hurricane relief … Ken can handle that, but in terms of unemployment John is in charge there, and we want action,” DeSantis said.

The Governor has been frustrated by a weeks-long inability to get data on claims and their fulfillment status.

“I ask for the numbers every morning. That’s one of the reasons we want John in there … that’s just a change that needs to be done,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think the response has been sufficient in that regard.”

“We’ve got to get that going … moving quicker,” DeSantis said, but with “updates.”

“This is right up [Satter’s] wheelhouse. He helped us with the call centers,” DeSantis said, calling Satter, “a logical person, given he’s been so involved with the technical stuff so far.”

The Governor touted progress, including 100 new servers with 1,000 workers of the expected 2,000 already taking calls.

There have been “tens of thousands” of paper applications, and 500,000 submitted claims, DeSantis said.

“What people want more than anything is to see money turned around,” DeSantis said, noting that the normal three week wait is itself “too long” and he is “seeking ways to process as expeditiously as possible.”

“I want to know every morning how many claims have been paid,” the Governor said.

Earlier this month, Tampa Sen. Janet Cruz sought the DEO head’s immediate ouster.

“I cannot in good conscience stand by the response provided by the Department to this economic crisis. It is with great disappointment and frustration that I request you ask Executive Director Ken Lawson to resign,” Cruz wrote.

Ultimately, Lawson was retained without having power stripped despite the partisan push, but the unemployment system’s failures have begun to define the DeSantis administration in the eyes of many, especially frustrated applicants.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.