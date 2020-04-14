Federal unemployment checks going out, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that federal unemployment monies are coming to Floridians.

“The federal money, you’ll start seeing today,” DeSantis said.

The Governor stressed that the benefits from Washington, a $600-a-week allotment, would be delivered via a “hard check.”

The “state portion,” said DeSantis, was “obviously smaller,” capped at $275 weekly.

That money could come via a check or a debit card, DeSantis said.

And federal relief is coming for gig workers, the Governor said.

Though he didn’t know if they qualified for state relief, 1099s and the otherwise self-employed would be eligible for federal money via the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

“Gig workers do qualify for the $600,” DeSantis said, before adding an interesting divergence from Washington.

“Why they did it through the state unemployment system I’ll never understand,” DeSantis said.

The federal requirements are “more liberal than what the state [requirement] is,” he added, but “most people in Florida are going to get both.”

Tuesday’s remarks continued a daily dialogue between the Governor and reporters about the unemployment system.

DeSantis said on Monday some payouts were “in the hopper right now” and “people are working hard … a lot of hands on deck at this point and that will really help us a lot.”

Speaking Friday in Jacksonville, DeSantis likewise described his administration’s “all hands on deck” approach, including describing website improvements and paper applications as he did in Tallahassee the day before to the state press corps.

About 2,000 state workers who had previously specialized in areas of government far removed from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity will be tasked with data entry for applications coming in from across the state.

The Governor has yet to answer questions about extending the term of unemployment past 12 weeks, nor has he discussed increasing the state’s maximum payout despite calls from Democrats to do so.

The state has hemorrhaged jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, leading hundreds of thousands of Floridians to attempt to file for unemployment. For many, the application process has been fruitless.

The state website to process claims has been overloaded with users, and phone lines have been backed up. Many jobless Floridians have called the DEO unemployment hotline dozens of times a day to no avail.

Data released last week showed a record-breaking 169,885 new unemployment claims were filed between March 29 and April 4. In the past three weeks, almost 500,000 Floridians have filed first-time claims. The number of unemployed is likely far higher.

In the wake of the website’s collapse, the state has authorized the use of paper applications.

Many state lawmakers and some local governments, including Hillsborough County, have stepped up to help distribute the paper forms and help claimants fill them out — a necessity since the state jobless system lagged behind in implementing federal provisions allowing gig workers and the self-employed to qualify for the $600-a-week benefit.