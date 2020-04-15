Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Task force on reopening Florida to address 'everything under the sun'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

First Florida inmates die of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Medical groups say classrooms should remain closed

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Marco Rubio says country must prepare to go back to work and expect more virus deaths

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

From The Villages to Sarasota, Florida's oldest counties suffering highest COVID-19 mortality

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Go Gators: Ashley Moody, Emmitt Smith team up in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus in Florida

Task force on reopening Florida to address ‘everything under the sun’

People in elected office, business, education and more will comprise the task force.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ task force to study reopening Florida will study an array of topics to outline a framework for what everyday life in the state looks like as the battle against COVID-19 continues.

On Tuesday, the Governor first announced the task force on exploring the second phase of the state’s coronavirus response. He outlined more details on what the team will study including small business, agriculture, restaurants, tourism and international travel, large events and conventions, recreation and education.

“I’ll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the sun,” DeSantis said.

The Governor has been assembling the team and should have everyone on board by the end of the day. And by the end of the week, he will likely make public the list of task force members.

“What I want to do is tap into people in elected office, people in business, people who are involved in education and all kinds of things, and get the best ideas about what’s the most prudent way to move forward,” he said.

DeSantis and Surgeon General Scott Rivkees have painted an optimistic picture, perhaps warranted, of the trajectory of new cases in the state. While models suggest the virus’ peak in Florida is still to come, the number of new cases per day appears to have plateaued at no higher than 1,200.

“Now that we are seeing these trends, we obviously have got to be thinking about what the next steps are for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

With the Department of Education’s advisory for schools to stay closed expiring next month, the Governor and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran face a looming deadline to decide if schools will open again before the end of the school year.

The state appears more likely to extend that advisory, at least for parts of the state, as more superintendents come out against reopening schools in May. On Friday, DeSantis and Corcoran said if parents, school administrators and the department felt it was safe to return for a couple weeks, to return things to normalcy, the state would let the advisory lapse.

But DeSantis’ statements Friday that “if it’s safe, we want kids to be in school” and “I think most parents want that,” wound up some people.

“I said if parents think it’s safe, they would prefer kids in school. And I think that’s true, but that’s a contingency on that,” DeSantis said.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Marlene

    April 15, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Until we have widespread and accurate testing, including antibody testing, and full transparency from our state government, no one in their right mind will be going out into an “open economy,” whether it’s for school, recreation, sports, or the economy. All the others, (i.e. those not in their right minds), have at it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.