21 COVID-19 patients transferred to three Pinellas County hospitals from Seminole nursing home

A nursing home in Pinellas County transferred nearly two dozen residents to Pinellas County hospitals Tuesday night, most of whom tested positive for COVID-19 and all of whom were presumed positive.

Seven patients each were sent to Morton Plant Hospital, Largo Medical Center and St. Anthony’s hospital. Others did not require hospitalization and are isolating.

In all, an estimated 30 patients and six staff members are presumed positive with the COVID-19 disease.

The residents and staff members came from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion in Seminole.

The information was first provided by a hospital staff member who treated three of the patients Tuesday night and Wednesday morning who asked not to be identified. That person said the patients at one hospital, which the individual also asked not to be named, were in stable condition. The status of the others at other hospitals was not immediately known.

The Florida Health Department Pinellas County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard confirmed the information Wednesday evening.

“I talked with [County Administrator] Barry Burton and he said it absolutely is true about the transfers. They did it last night. Today they finished testing all the rest. Apparently, the facility was initially reluctant to transfer the patients, but they were overwhelmed,” Gerard wrote in a text message.

It was not immediately clear whether Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ National Guard “strike teams” had visited the nursing home facility. Ten strike teams of four guardsmen recently began spot checking in counties most affected by the pandemic. With access to personal protective equipment permitting, the state plans to expand those efforts.

Patients and staff under that program will be randomly, but voluntarily, tested for the novel coronavirus.

The news comes as Florida health officials, under DeSantis’ administration, continue to refuse to provide information on which Florida longterm care facilities have had cases. The state reports the total number of people affected at facilities, but does not provide details on where those cases originated.

DeSantis’ legal team sought to block a request from the Miami Herald seeking the names of all elder-care facilities that have had a resident or worker who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Herald planned to file a law suit to compel the state to divulge those records, but DeSantis’ general counsel pressured Herald attorney Sanford Bohrer to abandon the suit through his law firm, Holland & Knight. The firm later agreed to step aside.

However, the Herald still plans to move forward with its lawsuit through another law firm.