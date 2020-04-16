Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

21 COVID-19 patients transferred to three Pinellas County hospitals from Seminole nursing home

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

7 Tomoka prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

2020 Headlines

Vennia Francois opens challenge of Val Demings with bigger fundraising haul

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Kudos to a good idea: Florida hospitals to participate in ‘dynamic ventilator reserve’ program

2020 Headlines

Democrats urge preparations for huge increase in mail-in voting

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Task force on reopening Florida to address 'everything under the sun'

Headlines

21 COVID-19 patients transferred to three Pinellas County hospitals from Seminole nursing home

An estimated 30 residents and six staff members are presumed positive.

on

A nursing home in Pinellas County transferred nearly two dozen residents to Pinellas County hospitals Tuesday night, most of whom tested positive for COVID-19 and all of whom were presumed positive.

Seven patients each were sent to Morton Plant Hospital, Largo Medical Center and St. Anthony’s hospital. Others did not require hospitalization and are isolating.

In all, an estimated 30 patients and six staff members are presumed positive with the COVID-19 disease.

The residents and staff members came from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion in Seminole.

The information was first provided by a hospital staff member who treated three of the patients Tuesday night and Wednesday morning who asked not to be identified. That person said the patients at one hospital, which the individual also asked not to be named, were in stable condition. The status of the others at other hospitals was not immediately known.

The Florida Health Department Pinellas County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard confirmed the information Wednesday evening.

“I talked with [County Administrator] Barry Burton and he said it absolutely is true about the transfers. They did it last night. Today they finished testing all the rest. Apparently, the facility was initially reluctant to transfer the patients, but they were overwhelmed,” Gerard wrote in a text message.

It was not immediately clear whether Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ National Guard “strike teams” had visited the nursing home facility. Ten strike teams of four guardsmen recently began spot checking in counties most affected by the pandemic. With access to personal protective equipment permitting, the state plans to expand those efforts.

Patients and staff under that program will be randomly, but voluntarily, tested for the novel coronavirus.

The news comes as Florida health officials, under DeSantis’ administration, continue to refuse to provide information on which Florida longterm care facilities have had cases. The state reports the total number of people affected at facilities, but does not provide details on where those cases originated.

DeSantis’ legal team sought to block a request from the Miami Herald  seeking the names of all elder-care facilities that have had a resident or worker who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Herald planned to file a law suit to compel the state to divulge those records, but DeSantis’ general counsel pressured Herald attorney Sanford Bohrer to abandon the suit through his law firm, Holland & Knight. The firm later agreed to step aside.

However, the Herald still plans to move forward with its lawsuit through another law firm.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.