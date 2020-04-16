Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Margaret Good has raised more than $1 million, still lags Vern Buchanan in cash

2020 Headlines

Democrats urge preparations for huge increase in mail-in voting

2020 Headlines

Heather Fitzenhagen raises around $80K more for congressional campaign

2020

Casey Askar TV spot shares immigration story as he drops millions on race

2020 Headlines

Vennia Francois opens challenge of Val Demings with bigger fundraising haul

2020 Headlines

Three in a row: Laura Loomer again tops Lois Frankel in quarterly fundraising, but trails in cash on hand
Margaret Good, Vern Buchanan

2020

Margaret Good has raised more than $1 million, still lags Vern Buchanan in cash

Incumbent reported more in the quarter, but with help of $150K loan.

on

Sarasota Democrat Margaret Good raised more than $351,000 during the first three months of the year in her bid to unseat Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan. Those donations mean she’s now raised more than $1 million in the federal campaign.

That means she put less cash in her coffers than the incumbent for the quarter. Buchanan reported another $439,000 made it into his account.

But Democrats were quick to note Buchanan’s total includes a $150,000 candidate loan. That means Good out-raised the sitting Congressman when it comes to outside donations.

At the end of the day, Good finished March with $737,262 in cash on hand. Buchanan, meanwhile, had $1,176,675 in the bank. About $250,000 of that comes out of pocket for Buchanan, the fourth wealthiest member of Congress according to Business Insider.

As for activity in the quarter, Good collected $351,553 in net contributions, and along the way issued one $150 refund. That means since jumping into the race last fall, she’s collected more than $1.15 million to date.

She expended a net $189,907 during the quarter, and has spent $415,647 to date building up her campaign in the region.

Buchanan, running for an eighth term, collected $276,651 for the quarter, including $134,600 from PACs. His reports also show a $12,134 transfer from an authorized committee.

In total for the cycle, Buchanan has added $2,357,142 to his campaign account.

The biggest contributor to that effort has been Buchanan, who to date loaned himself $250,000 for this cycle.

But he still has raised more outside money in the campaign in totality, even as Good outraised him in her initial fundraising quarter and the most recent one. He has raised more than $2.1 million since winning re-election in 2018, a battle that was costly but ultimately ended with a 10-point landslide.

Democrats nationally have been bullish on Good’s chances. That’s in part because of a level of national acclaim that came with a 2018 special election victory for a statehouse seat over Buchanan’s son James. That win came in a district carried in 2016 by President Donald Trump.

Good of late has suffered some embarrassment over campaign spending however.

Like Buchanan, she’s looked to fund some COVID-19 response with political donations. But a tele-town hall was funded by a state political committee, which is only supposed to spend money influencing state elections and cannot weigh in on federal contests.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Federal unemployment checks going out, Governor said.