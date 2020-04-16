Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County face mask mandate ixnayed

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus deaths begin to plateau in Italy

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 4.16.20 — Still flattening the curve

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pinellas County longterm care facility confirms even larger COVID-19 outbreak

Corona Economics Headlines

Bill Galvano's latest memo to senators expresses fiscal gloom

Headlines Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay, Uber Eats partner up to deliver meals, groceries

Headlines

Hillsborough County face mask mandate ixnayed

The county will instead encourage residents to cover their faces in public.

on

Facial coverings or masks will not be required in Hillsborough County, but they are strongly encouraged.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted down two efforts to implement some sort of facial covering requirement or official recommendation.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who floated the idea Monday, moved to order all residents and visitors to wear some form of facial covering in places where the recommended six-feet of separation is not possible. That would include places like grocery stores and pharmacies as well as ridesharing and transit.

Only Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman supported the measure.

The other six detractors — Hillsborough County Commissioners Les Miller and Sandy Murman, Plant City Mayor Rick Lott, Temple Terrace Vice Mayor Andy Ross, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Hillsborough County School Board member Melissa Snively — offered varied arguments including that the order was overly intrusive, would harm small businesses and was, so far, unnecessary.

Ross said he received a call from a small business owner who employs 70 workers who complained he would not be able to provide that many face coverings for his employees and worried the order would shut him down by forcing him into non-compliance.

Murman argued there’s not enough data to prove the need for mandatory face coverings at this time, but supported keeping the idea on the table for future consideration as the virus continues to peak.

Responding to those concerns, Overman instead suggested an official recommendation for essential businesses to ensure employees who cannot keep six-feet of distance between customers and other employees wear a face covering and that all others do so when unable to maintain social distancing standards.

That motion also failed with only Castor supporting it.

Instead, the county will redistribute previous communication to various community groups and boards that had already encouraged mask use to include the word “strongly encourage.”

Earlier in the day the board voted unanimously, with Miller expressing reservation, to rescind its previously approved curfew. The curfew was in effect for just three nights before members canceled it after massive public pushback.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Marlene

    April 16, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Such bad decisions. There will be a day of reckoning. Hopefully, people will be smarter than those who govern. If not, let them pay the price – not the rest of us.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application