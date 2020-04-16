Connect with us

Federal Jax

Jacksonville coronavirus cases up 31 Thursday

Federal Headlines

Florida congressional delegation fishes for CARES Act assistance for seafood industry

Federal Headlines

New Donald Trump guidelines aim to ease some social distancing restrictions

Federal Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell pushes feds to help fix Florida unemployment system

Federal Headlines

White House selects Ted Deutch, Stephanie Murphy for congressional panel on reopening economy

Federal Headlines

After Donald Trump falsely claims 'total' authority, Marco Rubio says decision will be made locally

Federal

Jacksonville coronavirus cases up 31 Thursday

As the city eyes recovery, cases continue to rise.

on

The Florida Department of Health reported 31 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Duval County Thursday evening, bringing the total to 776.

The increase came as Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the city will re-open public parks and beaches Friday.

The number of people hospitalized remains steady at 69.

Deaths are also unchanged since Tuesday, remaining at 14.

Curry said in a Thursday news conference he felt the time was right to ease restrictions.

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Curry said Thursday.

Residents going to beaches and parks should be “participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing.”

Sunbathing and drinking alcohol are prohibited.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville reopened its coronavirus testing center at a parking lot outside TIAA Bank Field Thursday. The site was closed Easter and intermittently remained closed due to weather.

Other First Coast counties showed moderate increases in cases Thursday. Clay County increased from 170 cases Wednesday to 184 Thursday night. St. Johns County went from 178 to 182 and Nassau County inched up from 37 to 40.  Baker County had no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

There are 1,199 cases throughout the region of which 30 have died.

Statewide 23,340 cases have been reported including 668 deaths and 3,458 hospitalizations.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application