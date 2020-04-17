Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Ron DeSantis announces two walk-in coronavirus test sites in Broward County

Headlines

Lizbeth Benacquisto, Dane Eagle reach out to comfort Floridians with disabilities facing COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida coronavirus caseload crosses 24K

Headlines

March unemployment spikes to 4.3% amid coronavirus shutdowns

Headlines Jax

'Don't ruin this for everyone,' Lenny Curry warns Jacksonville beachgoers

2020 Headlines

Bill Olson steps up fundraising in Republican CD 9 crowd

Headlines

Ron DeSantis announces two walk-in coronavirus test sites in Broward County

Anyone with symptoms can receive a test, regardless of age or previous travel history.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis says a pair of walk-through coronavirus testing sites will open Saturday in Broward County — one of the hardest hit counties in the state.

The new sites will be located at the Urban League of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale and Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach. Anyone with symptoms can receive a test, regardless of age or previous travel history.

DeSantis held a Friday news conference at the Urban League site to announce the new openings.

“One of the things we wanted to do early on was provide easy access for testing for folks,” DeSantis said. That included opening one of the first drive-thru sites in the state at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

DeSantis said Friday the state’s drive-thru sites have conducted more than 56,000 tests. But he said officials want to expand testing access beyonnd drive-thru sites and hospitals.

“What we’re doing today is really important to make sure that communities aren’t overlooked,” DeSantis said.

“Not everybody is going to have access to be able to go to a drive-in site. Maybe it’s just too far away from where you live. Maybe you don’t have reliable ground transportation.”

The sites will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can initially are handle 200 tests per day. That cap could expand depending on demand, the Governor said.

Those who show up requesting a test will be given a face covering and will be kept at least six feet apart.

DeSantis said the National Guard, the Department of Health and the Broward Sheriff’s Office will run the sites.

Conversa_728x90

“This is a lot of supplies and a lot of manpower being put in here,” he said. “If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you can walk up to the site to receive a test or you can call ahead to set up an appointment to be tested.”

Appointments can be made by calling 954-412-7300. The Urban League of Broward County is located at 560 NW 27 Ave. Mitchell Moore Park is located at 901 NW 10 St.

The Governor said those who test positive will be notified by Department of Health or Broward County officials.

“If a person tests positive, the county health department is partnering with federally-qualified health centers for follow-up telehealth,” DeSantis added.

As of Thursday evening, Broward had nearly 3,500 confirmed cases out of more than 23,000 statewide. Broward’s total was second only to Miami-Dade County.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application