Ron DeSantis announces two walk-in coronavirus test sites in Broward County

Gov. Ron DeSantis says a pair of walk-through coronavirus testing sites will open Saturday in Broward County — one of the hardest hit counties in the state.

The new sites will be located at the Urban League of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale and Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach. Anyone with symptoms can receive a test, regardless of age or previous travel history.

DeSantis held a Friday news conference at the Urban League site to announce the new openings.

“One of the things we wanted to do early on was provide easy access for testing for folks,” DeSantis said. That included opening one of the first drive-thru sites in the state at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

DeSantis said Friday the state’s drive-thru sites have conducted more than 56,000 tests. But he said officials want to expand testing access beyonnd drive-thru sites and hospitals.

“What we’re doing today is really important to make sure that communities aren’t overlooked,” DeSantis said.

“Not everybody is going to have access to be able to go to a drive-in site. Maybe it’s just too far away from where you live. Maybe you don’t have reliable ground transportation.”

The sites will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can initially are handle 200 tests per day. That cap could expand depending on demand, the Governor said.

Those who show up requesting a test will be given a face covering and will be kept at least six feet apart.

DeSantis said the National Guard, the Department of Health and the Broward Sheriff’s Office will run the sites.

“This is a lot of supplies and a lot of manpower being put in here,” he said. “If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you can walk up to the site to receive a test or you can call ahead to set up an appointment to be tested.”

Appointments can be made by calling 954-412-7300. The Urban League of Broward County is located at 560 NW 27 Ave. Mitchell Moore Park is located at 901 NW 10 St.

The Governor said those who test positive will be notified by Department of Health or Broward County officials.

“If a person tests positive, the county health department is partnering with federally-qualified health centers for follow-up telehealth,” DeSantis added.

As of Thursday evening, Broward had nearly 3,500 confirmed cases out of more than 23,000 statewide. Broward’s total was second only to Miami-Dade County.