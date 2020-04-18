As locals loosen restrictions, state passes 25,000 COVID-19 cases

Various local governments, most notably in Northeast Florida, are opening beaches and parks in a bet that the COVID-19 curve is flattening.

But despite indications that COVID-19 has peaked in the state, Department of Health data shows the novel coronavirus is still a persistent concern.

The latest grim milestone: the state passed 25,000 cases as of Saturday morning, up to 25,269, with 516 more cases counted overnight.

While new cases were down Friday from Thursday’s number, roughly 1,100 more cases aggregated nonetheless.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Florida stand at 740, having jumped by 14 Saturday morning.

Some, most notably House Speaker Jose Oliva, send daily emails noting that Florida’s mortality rate is a small percentage of that nationally, comparing the state’s number to New York and New Jersey, where the virus has hit hardest. However, data indicates that the virus is still taking casualties here as it does up north.

More COVID-19 patients were hospitalized also. Friday closed with 3,649 hospitalized, but Saturday morning’s tally added another 31 to the tally, which now stands at 3,680.

It’s worth noting that state data does not account for discharged, recovered patients.

State leaders, including the Governor, have repeatedly said that even in the hardest-hit counties, such as South Florida and Orange County, there is no danger of a shortage of hospital beds, including the ICU berths that house the most critically ill.

South Florida has consistently been the largest hot spot of COVID-19 with Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties home to three in five of the state’s coronavirus cases.

DOH confirmed two fatalities in Miami-Dade County overnight, raising the death toll there to 197.

Caseload surged closer to 9,000 overnight, reaching 8,966, up from the 8,824 cases Friday night.

In Broward County, 3,833 people have tested positive, an increase of 145 since Friday night, and nine more, now 116 total, have passed away there as of Saturday morning.

Palm Beach County now reports 2,125 cases and 114 fatalities, 37 new cases and one less reported fatality since the day before. The state has struggled with reporting deaths, often revising previous days’ number with fewer deaths, but sometimes re-adding them later.

Long-term care facilities continue to struggle with the virus.

A total of 1,609 residents and staff have tested positive and 157 people have died, as of Friday evening’s report. Saturday morning’s figures were not immediately available.

The situation is dire for institutionalized seniors.

According to the Florida Health Care Association, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have insufficient protective equipment to last two weeks.

Convicts also are under siege.

The novel coronavirus is running rampant through Florida’s prisons, where thousands of people exposed to COVID-19 are either in isolation or treatment. The Department of Corrections released data Friday confirming that COVID-19 is a problem for staffers and inmates alike.