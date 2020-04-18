Joe Biden, Donald Trump in statistical dead heat in Florida

A new St. Pete Polls survey shows Joe Biden could deny Donald Trump a repeat win in Florida this November.

The poll puts Biden ahead of Trump by less than one percentage point. Biden leads Trump 48.3% to 47.5% among registered voters, with 4.2% undecided.

Digging in further, Biden dominates Trump among black voters, leading 84% to 8.4%. Biden also narrowly wins among Hispanics, 48.1% to 46.6%. Trump leads large among white voters, with a margin of 56.3% to 40.6%.

The former Vice President also holds leads among the 18 to 29 and 30 to 49 age brackets, while Trump is ahead with older voters.

Biden’s overall lead is within the survey’s margin of error of 1.3 percentage points. But should Biden take the Sunshine State, it opens a potential electoral path for Democrats.

A poll earlier this week put Biden ahead of Trump in Arizona by a comfortable 9 percentage points. Were Biden to win Arizona and Florida, he could defeat Trump even without winning Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin, assuming the remainder of the 2016 electoral map remains the same.

Some have speculated Biden could outperform 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in those rust belt states. But wins in Florida and Arizona would negate the need to flip those states back to the blue column.

Trump defeated Clinton in the electoral college by a 306 to 232 margin. Florida and Arizona combine for 40 electoral votes. Deduct those 40 votes from Trump — and send them to Biden — and that gives Biden a narrow 272 to 266 win in the Electoral College.

Biden was handed a huge win last month in Florida’s Democratic presidential primary, when he defeated U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont 62% to 23%.

Sanders has since ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination and endorsed Biden, making him the party’s presumptive nominee. Former President Barack Obama, who Biden served under, has also backed his former VP, so too did former foe U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The St. Pete Polls survey sampled 5,659 registered voters and ran from April 16 to 17.