Northeast Florida Saturday coronavirus cases didn’t even trickle, they dripped

Four northeast Florida counties saw no increases at all Saturday evening.

on

The First Coast posted only six new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

All six of the new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Florida were recorded in Clay County. None of the region’s other four counties posted movement.

Clay County now has 223 total cases of the infection. Clay County is up just seven from Friday.

The county had no new deaths or hospitalizations, which remained at nine and 40, respectively.

St. Johns County added just one new hospitalization, landing at 36 Saturday evening.

Duval County is holding at 824 cases.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry opened the Duval County beaches Friday evening for limited times and other restrictions, drawing national criticism as images showed crowded beaches with limiting social distancing efforts observed.

That’s despite threats that such behavior could cause Curry to reverse course yet again if beachgoers didn’t follow posted guidelines limiting activity to swimming, surfing, walking, jogging or caring for a pet.

Throughout the region 1,294 cases have now been reported including 31 deaths and 168 hospitalizations.

Statewide there have been 25,492 confirmed cases including 740 deaths and 3,680 hospitalizations.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

