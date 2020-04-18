Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Walk, run or surf — but don’t sunbathe on Florida beaches

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Latest modeling suggests Florida has past coronavirus peak

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Reversal: Gov. DeSantis orders disclosure of list of elder care homes with coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida schools to stay closed rest of year, Gov. DeSantis says

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Saturday coronavirus caseload shows signs of slowing

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Majority of Floridians approve of Gov. DeSantis' job performance — though fewer than pre-coronavirus polling

Coronavirus in Florida

Walk, run or surf — but don’t sunbathe on Florida beaches

Local governments are revising beach closures.

on

Kevin Sweeny took his 2-year-old daughter on St. Augustine Beach on Saturday for the first time in weeks.

It was something that used to be routine. He lives a short bike ride from the shore and he and his family like to enjoy it as often as they can. That stopped when local governments began closing beaches. Now some areas of Florida are beginning to reopen them with restrictions: no sunbathing, no sitting in folding chairs, no coolers. Just walk, run, swim, fish or surf.

“People were in constant movement. I saw everybody walking and moving and minding their six, seven, 10 feet away from each other. It was certainly not chaos by any means. It was exactly what you would have wanted to see on your beach if you decided to open the beaches today,” Sweeny said. “There were no beach chairs.”

To be clear, the state of Florida never closed the beaches along its 1,350 miles (2,173 kilometers) of shoreline, except in South Florida — a hot spot for coronavirus infections. Decisions on beach closures have been left in the hands of local governments, and when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a “safer at home” order on April 1, he specifically said walking, running and swimming were essential activities.

After that order, Volusia County, home to the famed Daytona Beach, opened its beaches with restrictions on April 4. While exercise was allowed, beach volleyball wasn’t.

But on Friday, a reporter asked DeSantis about Duval County reopening its beaches earlier that day. The governor repeated what he’s said all along: exercise is good, just be smart about it.

“I’ve always promoted essential activities with recreation. You’ve just got to do it in a way that’s going to have low risk,” DeSantis said. “I get a kick out of somebody jogging on the beach in California, like all by his lonesome, and you have a fleet of cops go out there. He’s just jogging. Going forward I think we’ve got to be promoting people to get exercise.”

His response led to a nationwide misconception that he ordered the reopening of beaches, so much so the hashtag #floridamorons was trending on Twitter with criticism about the decision DeSantis didn’t actually make. That includes singer and actress Bette Midler.

“Florida reopened some beaches today & they were packed. I guess in a way it makes perfect Florida-sense. To try to get a little sun so you look healthy at your funeral. #FloridaMorons,” Midler tweeted.

Local governments are revising beach closures, and in Duval County, the home to Jacksonville Beach, people are allowed back on the sand from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Signs were placed along beach access points saying, “DO YOUR PART STAY 6 FEET APART” and clearly specifying “sunbathing, towels, chairs, coolers, group activities, blankets, tents, umbrellas or any item that promotes a stationary presence” is not allowed.

It was a welcome relief for Judi Spann, who used to walk a mile on the beach every day before it was closed.

“It was low tide and it’s such a wide beach, there were no problems at all. I didn’t see anyone congregating. Everybody was just walking and enjoying being out,” said Spann, who lives four blocks from the beach. “I definitely felt safe. As I was walking, if I saw someone walking toward me, it was really easy to go a few feet out of the way in order to keep my distance from other people.”

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application