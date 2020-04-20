GrayRobinson bringing in Kristen Bridges to coordinate messaging

Veteran communicator Kristen Bridges is coming to GrayRobinson to become the legal and lobbying giant’s first communications director, coordinating internal and external strategic messaging.

Bridges, who most recently served as senior vice president of Bascom Communications & Consulting, will be directing communications across GrayRobinson’s 14 Florida offices and the one in Washington D.C., giving the firm its first in-house, centralized messaging guru for legal, business development, and public relations efforts.

“She’s fantastic,” GrayRobinson President Dean Cannon said. “At GrayRobinson, especially with the addition of or Washington D.C. office last year, we now integrate legal and lobbying services at the local, state, and federal levels. We were working with Kristen as part of the Bascom Communications & Consulting team. Part of what she brings to us is familiarity with that intersection of legal, business, and political issues.

“Especially even in the wake of this COVID-19 experience, our need to have efficient and powerful communications is greater than ever,” Cannon added. “Her integration of both external and internal communications I believe will help us capitalize on the network of relationships and network of offices we’ve built.”

Bridges has experience on both the commercial and campaign sides of political communications. She also has worked for Navigators Global, and Ron Sachs’ public affairs shop.

“Ir’s an honor to join such an esteemed law and government relations firm with a strong presence across Florida and in our nation’s capital,” she said. “I look forward to working with Dean and the leadership team to devise and develop communications strategies both internally and externally for the firm’s various attorneys, consultants, and regulatory professionals. I certainly will miss my BCC family, but I also know they are just a block away.”

Bascom Communications & Consulting President Sarah Bascom called the move “a great opportunity and we wish her nothing but success in her new role.”