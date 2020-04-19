Clay County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Clay County reported two more coronavirus deaths Sunday morning, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

Clay County’s death toll now stands at 11. Before Sunday, the most recent death in the county was April 13.

The county’s caseload also increased, going from 223 Saturday to 227 Sunday morning. There were no new hospitalizations.

Across the First Coast, Duval County cases increased by 23 overnight, from 824 to 847. Another hospitalization was reported, making for 77 to date, though deaths were unchanged from last night.

In Jacksonville, the number of tests per day at the TIAA Bank Field Lot J site was increased. The testing center, operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, can now handle up to 750 tests a day.

The site had been limited to 250 a day early this month due to high demand. At times, city officials have had to shut down the site after hitting the cap early in the day. The daily cap was increased to 400 a week ago and then Sunday it was extended to 750, the city’s website Sunday morning.

Other counties in Northeast Florida showed little change overnight. Nassau County added one case, its first increase since Friday. That figure went from 42 to 43 total cases Sunday morning. There were no other data changes for Nassau.

Baker and St. Johns counties were unchanged in all data categories in the Sunday morning report.

There are now 1,134 total cases of coronavirus across the First Coast, 33 people have died from the illness in the region and 168 people have been hospitalized.

Across the state, there were 25,996 cases of COVID-19 recorded as of Sunday morning with 764 deaths and 3,766 hospitalizations.