First Coast coronavirus cases slow again after brief spike Sunday

A few more COVID-19 cases for Northeast Florida, but no new deaths or hospitalizations.

Following a notable spike in total cases of coronavirus cases in northeast Florida Sunday, Monday morning showed another slow down.

Four out of five counties on the First Coast had new cases, but just barely. There were only 13 new cases reported for the region Monday.

The total number of cases in Northeast Florida now stands a 1,365. Sunday saw 58 new cases added.

Nine new cases were reported in Duval County, bring the total there to 863 Monday. Clay County had just two new cases, while Nassau and St. Johns Counties added one each.

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in the region. Over all, 33 people in the region have died and 177 people have been hospitalized.

Jacksonville’s COVID-19 testing center in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field was shut down early Monday due to high winds and rain. The testing site recently expanded the number of tests it would perform each day from 400 to 750.

Statewide 26,660 cases of coronavirus have been reported including 789 deaths and 3,842 hospitalizations.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

