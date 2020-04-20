Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Janet Cruz calls on Gov. DeSantis to allocate another $50M for small business emergency loans

Emails & Opinions Headlines

LaDonna Butler: One way to beat back COVID-19, make communities safer? Expand access to victim, community emergency services

Headlines Jax

First Coast coronavirus cases slow again after brief spike Sunday

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Shevrin Jones: What it meant to moderate with VP Joe Biden

Federal Headlines

In latest videos, Marco Rubio defends small business relief program

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

Headlines

Janet Cruz calls on Gov. DeSantis to allocate another $50M for small business emergency loans

Only 2% of businesses who applied received funds before funding dried up.

on

A prominent Democratic state Senator is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to allocate at least $50 million in additional funds for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, which ran out of money last week.

Sen. Janet Cruz wrote to DeSantis asking for new funding, as well as better oversight over the loans to ensure they are fairly allocated.

After funds ran out last week, records showed that fewer than 1,000 businesses were awarded loans while 37,000 were not.

“It is clear that the $50 million allocated for this program was not nearly enough. Our state government must help more than the 2.6% of small businesses that applied for the Emergency Bridge Loan,” Cruz wrote.

“I respectfully request that you use executive emergency powers to increase the funding allocated to the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. Additionally, new guidelines should be put in place for the program so that it may be accessed by more small business owners that are desperately in need of assistance.”

Cruz asked for a minimum of $50 million for more loans as well as guidelines blocking individual owners of multiple entities from receiving multiple loans until other businesses have had their applications considered.

A Florida Politics assessment of the first round of the program found that multiple business owners received several loans, even as other applicants were not granted a dime.

Former NFL star Angelo Crowell of Tampa netted 10 loans totaling $500,000 to keep his Jersey Mikes sub shops and other businesses open, while John Burr of Brevard County was awarded nine loans totaling $410,000 for his Space Coast restaurants, including a chain of Long Doggers restaurants. And those weren’t the only examples.

Cruz also requested the program cap loans at $50,000 per entity. That had originally been the plan, but Orlando restauranteur John Rivers got four loans somehow totaling $400,000 for his 4Rivers and The Coop restaurants in Central Florida, twice what the per loan cap should have applied.

Cruz also asked that the program be need-based and prioritize businesses in highly affected industries like bars and restaurants and tourism.

“This system cannot continue to favor those with the best resources, connections, and ability to navigate these economic challenges,” Cruz wrote. “It is unfathomable that numerous individuals have been able to claim in excess of $400,000 for their various businesses while an overwhelming majority of applicants receive $0.”

Cruz also wrote that many of her colleagues are ready to convene for a Special Session if DeSantis feels it is necessary to allocate additional funds for the program.

“Florida’s small businesses are in grave need. During this difficult and uncertain time, we must act swiftly, deliberately, and collaboratively to deliver immediate relief,” she concluded.

Florida Politics reporter Scott Powers contributed to this report.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application