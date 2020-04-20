Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough to receive $256M in federal aid for coronavirus recovery

Corona Economics Headlines

Would fans return to games? Poll says not without vaccine

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Mark Wilson, David Lawrence: A too-hidden key to a more rapid recovery

2020 Headlines

Only small donations trickling in for minimum wage push

Headlines South Florida

Army Corps issues permit for Lake Okeechobee reservoir

2020 Headlines

Matt Becker drops congressional bid as COVID-19 forces attention to his business

Headlines

Hillsborough to receive $256M in federal aid for coronavirus recovery

The money can go toward reemployment efforts or financial assistance for residents.

on

Hillsborough County will get $256 million in federal aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, County Administrator Mike Merrill announced Monday during a meeting of the Emergency Policy Group.

The money will be applied to the county’s Rapid Response Recovery Program to directly assist residents and businesses negatively impacted by the virus and its related closures and restrictions.

The funding will provide direct support to qualifying residents to help pay rent or utilities or to buy food.

The fund will also provide capital to businesses to make safety modifications and for incentives for businesses to create jobs or fast-track reemployment efforts. It could also be used for training and job placement assistance for residents.

The county will seek private matching funds and other business partnerships to further leverage the federal dollars.

The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council’s Economic Recovery Task Force is exited to provide an economic recovery plan and deliver strategic recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners soon.

So far, the only known specific allocation for the funding is $15 million earmarked for the county’s social services department to provide services to an influx of out of work residents.

Members of the EPG briefly discussed possible uses for the funds Monday, with emphasis on food, shelter and reemployment.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application