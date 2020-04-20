Hillsborough to receive $256M in federal aid for coronavirus recovery

Hillsborough County will get $256 million in federal aid through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, County Administrator Mike Merrill announced Monday during a meeting of the Emergency Policy Group.

The money will be applied to the county’s Rapid Response Recovery Program to directly assist residents and businesses negatively impacted by the virus and its related closures and restrictions.

The funding will provide direct support to qualifying residents to help pay rent or utilities or to buy food.

The fund will also provide capital to businesses to make safety modifications and for incentives for businesses to create jobs or fast-track reemployment efforts. It could also be used for training and job placement assistance for residents.

The county will seek private matching funds and other business partnerships to further leverage the federal dollars.

The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council’s Economic Recovery Task Force is exited to provide an economic recovery plan and deliver strategic recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners soon.

So far, the only known specific allocation for the funding is $15 million earmarked for the county’s social services department to provide services to an influx of out of work residents.

Members of the EPG briefly discussed possible uses for the funds Monday, with emphasis on food, shelter and reemployment.