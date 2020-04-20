Jacksonville records 16th coronavirus death, posts 41 new cases

Duval County added 41 new coronavirus cases and one new death Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Jacksonville recorded its 16th death attributed to the pandemic Monday night. That’s the first change in the number of fatalities in Duval County since Friday.

The total number of cases increased to 896 in Jacksonville, up from 854 Sunday. The number of hospitalizations also ticked up two, now totaling 80.

Meanwhile, the city announced a second public bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

JTA officials are retracing the driver’s shifts back to April 13.

“After a comprehensive review of JTA video footage, on board buses and at JTA facilities, we found no evidence of customers having prolonged close contact – as defined by the Centers for Disease Control – with the bus operator who contracted COVID-19 last week,” the JTA news release said. “The same review is ongoing for the second case. Both bus operators are recovering at home and are in good spirits. They will remain away from work until cleared by a doctor with a negative test.”

In other First Coast counties Monday, there was little change in coronavirus data. St. Johns and Nassau counties each recorded one new case and neither had any additional fatalities or hospitalizations.

Clay County had no new cases or fatalities, but posted an additional hospitalization.

Baker County was unchanged.

There are now 1,400 total cases in the region including 34 deaths and 181 hospitalizations.

Statewide, 27,058 cases have been confirmed including 823 deaths and 4,000 hospitalizations.