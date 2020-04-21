Val Demings VP odds fade in online book

U.S. Rep. Val Demings is still in the VP mix for presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

But over the course of the last month, the Orlando Democrat’s chances have faded in the eyes of one oddsmaker.

US-Bookies.com, which calls itself the first comprehensive betting web portal in the United States, downgraded Demings in April.

Her odds now are just 25 to 1, whereas in March she faced 14 to 1 chances.

Demings trails Sen. Tammy Duckworth (20 to 1); former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former First Lady Michelle Obama (16 to 1); former Georgia Senatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (14 to 1); Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (15 to 2); Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (11 to 2); Minnesota Sen Amy Klobuchar (7 to 2); and California Sen. Kamala Harris (7 to 4).

Demings, a prominent figure on the I-4 Corridor, endorsed frontrunner Joe Biden in March, engendering speculation she could be a vice presidential candidate.

However, the oddsmakers believe that Warren may be the choice.

“This big change occurred after Warren’s endorsement of Joe Biden, and Biden’s subsequent reaction to earning her support. Warren even said she’d accept if Biden were to offer her the position as his running mate,” says US-Bookies betting industry analyst Alex Donohue.

“Many political commentators have suggested that Donald Trump would be most afraid of a Biden-Warren ticket, which would unite Democrats by unifying key parts of the party’s following. It seems oddsmakers have recognized this, as Warren noticed some strong movement over the weekend.”

The new odds, and Demings’ decline, come despite the elimination of any chance of a male running mate for Biden, who has vowed to pick a female Veep.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 12-1 in March, was off the board, as were fellow former Democratic presidential candidates Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke, Deval Patrick, Jay Inslee, John Hickenlooper, Steve Bullock, and Mike Bloomberg.

___

Florida Politics’ Scott Powers contributed to this post.