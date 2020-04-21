Connect with us

Regional study estimates Tampa Bay GDP will take a $20B hit because of coronavirus

The region could also lose more than 10% of its workforce.

on

The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council estimates that the Tampa Bay region, and Florida as a whole, will have a more pronounced economic fallout related to the COVID-19 pandemic than other parts of the country.

The group, a coalition of government leaders throughout the Tampa Bay region, found that while Florida’s per capita coronavirus cases are fewer than in other states, the state is more vulnerable to impacts due to its economy’s heavy reliance one tourism and hospitality and sales tax collection.

The group’s study assumed a 10% contraction to the U.S. economy with continuing increase to the state’s mortality rate, finding that under those expected conditions, approximately 218,000 Tampa Bay area jobs would be lost — 10.6% of the area’s employment base of 2 million.

Those losses would be felt as a result of reduced economic activity at hotels, restaurants and retail businesses.

The study also estimates Ann 11.7% reduction in regional GDP, the equivalent of nearly $21 billion from the pre-coronavirus expected GDP of $179 billion.

Further, personal income is expected to drop 10.6%, or $19.9 billion from the previous personal income projections of $187 billion in the region.

Spending among foreign travelers, a major economic driver in the region, is expected to drop 20%.

The study cites three main drivers, including economic losses due to COVID-19 deaths, drops in consumer spending and a national recession, all of which will affect the Florida economy now and into the future.

The deaths are factored into the study because it removes consumer spending from the economy that otherwise might not have been lost. Those losses, tragic without an economic impact, also reduce demand for goods and service, affecting the state’s supply chain.

The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council study estimates that a higher mortality rate in the region or state could have effects lasting up to a decade.

The group created its analysis to assist leaders assess risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. It used data from the World Health Organization, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and the Brookings Institute using a macroeconomic model.

“The Regional Planning Council is pleased to present this report to Tampa Bay area leaders as a resource for recovery planning,” said Sean Sullivan, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council. “We know that smart decisions can only be made based on quality information, and we see our role as being one of the providers for such information.”

The group plans to release an update in June.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

