Shad Khan’s message to Jaguars fans on eve of NFL draft: ‘Enjoy the diversion’

Jacksonville Jaguars fans may be the longest suffering in the NFL.

Their franchise is slated for two London games in 2020, giving them just six real home dates.

For months now, the team’s biggest stars have lobbied for trades. The latest lowlight saw defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a Twitter fight with the owner’s son.

Ngakoue, like Jalen Ramsey before him, has made no secret of his desire to leave town.

With all of that in mind, Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan‘s message to Jaguars fans ahead of the NFL draft this weekend is an interesting one.

“Enjoy the diversion,” Khan tells fans of the team that has gone 38-90 since he bought it.

“I am expecting the NFL to rise to the occasion and provide three captivating days of coverage and content, and I know our marketing and communications staff will go the extra mile for Jaguars fans following the proceedings at home in Jacksonville and throughout the world,” Khan said.

Some Jaguars fans likely will note the “throughout the world” phrasing, mindful of a drumbeat for relocation that never goes away despite capital investments from the city.

A constant organizational complaint has been being in the bottom quartile of team revenue in the league, a function of a market too small to support the team by NFL standards.

Though there have been serious questions raised about the drafting acumen of Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, Khan expressed optimism about the upcoming picks.

“With two picks in the first round, seven selections in the top 150 and 12 picks overall, this will be a big draft for the Jaguars. I know your anticipation is great and expectations are high, and I welcome both,” Khan said.

The Jaguars’ owner offered no empirical proof for either of the assertions.