Report: Corrine Brown released from prison

A Jacksonville television news operation reports that a former Congresswoman turned convict was released from federal prison this week.

Action News Jax reported Wednesday that Corrine Brown was released from federal prison due to coronavirus concerns, according to a Brown “spiritual adviser.”

Brown had filed a motion earlier this month, then withdrew it.

Formerly housed at the federal Coleman prison camp in North Florida, Brown appealed for “compassionate release” Wednesday.

The Democrat, who represented Jacksonville and various other areas tacked onto her district from 1992 to 2016, used the federal First Step Act, which encouraged the practice, to support her appeal for clemency.

Despite federal law being in her favor, the filing noted that Brown’s appeal with the Bureau of Prisons was rejected and thus her constructive remedies were “exhausted.”

Brown, 73, suffers from high blood pressure, sleep apnea, low estrogen, and acid reflux, lives without a thyroid, and has a heart murmur, the filing contended.

“Her condition is compounded by diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, hypothyroidism, sleep apnea, an elevated heart rate, feet deformity, lumbar lateral shift/back problems, knee osteoarthritis, cataracts and a B12 deficiency, which causes weakness and fatigue. Due to the poor ventilation system in the housing units, her allergies have worsened causing swollen eyes and sinus problems,” the filing contends.

These conditions, often ones that lead to terminal decline over time, have caused asthma and dyspnea, shortness of breath that would prove “fatal” if she got COVID-19.

Coleman prisoners are petitioning for federal redress, contending that prison officials did not protect them from Legionnaire’s Disease, and won’t protect them from coronavirus.

Brown’s filing shared that pessimism.

“All of these conditions are now experienced under the constant threat of COVID-19 infection, which given Brown’s age and medical conditions put her at great risk of death.”

“The prison camp is not an environment in which inmates and staff can practice the required social isolation directed by the President and Centers for Disease Control, and once COVID-19 enters the camp it will become a source of immediate and irreversible social communication of the virus,” the filing continues.

Brown was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to five years, found guilty on dozens of charges relating to the fraudulent use of money raised for a largely non-performing scholarship fund.

Corrine Brown released from Federal Prison, Bishop Kelvin Cobaris spoke to her moments ago" It was a relief, to make sure she is safe at home. The family is asking for privacy as they reunite and get her settled in." @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/BidGDkm3KV pic.twitter.com/j1BXxAZz1V — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 22, 2020