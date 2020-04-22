Connect with us

Congressional Democrats demand fast action to fix Florida's broken unemployment system

'Crazy stuff': Matt Gaetz discounts liberal group's complaints about office lease

Rick Scott wants education 'slush fund' stripped from relief bill he voted for

Donald Trump immigration ban halts green cards, not temporary visas

Ted Deutch says feds need to step up tracking efforts of PPE shipped in from overseas

Members sent letter to Jonathan Satter, tasked with fixing claims process.

Florida Congressional Democrats say the administration member Gov. Ron DeSantis tasked with fixing unemployment benefits must act quickly.

In a letter to Department of Management Services Secretary Jon Satter signed by every Democrat in the Florida Delegation, Representatives say Florida’s response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unacceptable.

DeSantis recently tapped Satter to address unemployment issues and sidelined Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson.

“We were incredibly disturbed to see newly-released U.S. Department of Labor data that discloses that nearly 3 of every 4 Floridians who managed to file claims between mid-March and early April are still waiting to have them processed,” the letter reads.

“This is one of the worst rates in the entire country. We are sure you realize that this is unacceptable and negligent of the Florida state government and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), and something must be done about it immediately.”

While Lawson still technically oversees the rest of DEO, a press release announcing the Democrats’ letter initially called Satter the “newly appointed secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.”

But the letter makes clear Democrats believe Satter has a critical task in fixing problems. Members of Congress want certain questions addressed immediately:

— How many unemployment claims has the state processed so far?

— When does the DEO expect Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to be implemented?

— When can the DEO assure every Floridian making a claim will receive benefits they are owed?

— What steps are being taken to improve the application process, including staffing and improvements to the unemployment website?

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat who spearheaded the letter, said flaws in the system inspired a flood of calls to her office.

“Constituents call me every day desperate for help on how to get their unemployment benefits so that they can pay their rent and mortgages, and buy groceries,” she said. “The flaws in this system were evident early in this crisis and should have been addressed long ago. Now the state is playing catch up and individuals and families are paying the financial and emotional toll.”

Other Democrats amplified that message as well.

“Unemployed Floridians need answers and they need action,” tweeted Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat. “These failures are inexcusable.”

Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Boca Raton Democrat, agreed and encouraged Satter in his new capacity to active.

“Provide answers and work with us on a plan to salvage FL’s failing unemployment system,” he said on Twitter..

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

