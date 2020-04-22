US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings

The Trump administration has been quietly adding military surveillance cameras at the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the coronavirus pandemic, though fewer people appear to be crossing illegally. It’s the latest move as operations at the U.S.-Mexico border have become increasingly militarized and secretive.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the Department of Defense, at the request of the Department of Homeland Security, sent 60 mobile surveillance cameras and 540 additional troops to the southwest border this month. The documents are unclassified but for official use only and were part of PowerPoint slides created last week to brief Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Army North, the primary unit overseeing military operations at the border.

The cameras will stay in place until the pandemic has ended, said Matthew Dyman, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, which is under the Department of Homeland Security. He said he couldn’t immediately explain why the cameras are needed, adding that the request was “law enforcement sensitive.”

Apprehensions of people crossing illegally have declined by 77% since a peak in May, according to Customs and Border Protection. April figures have not been released yet but are expected to be even lower.

The cameras were set up as President Donald Trump announced he would sign an executive order Wednesday placing a 60-day pause on issuing green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

Trump has used emergency powers during the pandemic to implement an aggressive border crackdown that has included turning away or immediately deporting asylum-seekers, including minors. It’s unclear if the surveillance cameras and additional troops were part of that strategy.

The addition of the mobile cameras, which are mounted in the back of trucks, bring the total to 192, according to the documents.

Southern border expert David Shirk sees no justification for adding cameras and troops. He pointed out that Mexico so far has a fraction of the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the United States, while deportees flown back from the U.S. have introduced cases in their home countries.

“There is no evidence that suggests there are hordes of COVID-19 patients lined up along the border,” said Shirk, an associate political science professor at University of San Diego. “And there is no evidence that COVID-19 is even contributing to a surge in people trying to cross the border.”