Re-open Florida Task Force assesses the damages of a crippled agriculture industry

After a series of missteps Wednesday that led Gov. Ron DeSantis to wonder if sabotage was at play, a task force set with helping to re-open the state figured out the mechanics of a conference call Thursday and laid out a sobering outlook for the agriculture industry.

Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association President Mike Joyner, a holdover speaker from Wednesday’s meeting, painted a grim picture of what coronavirus has wrought for his industry, which has suffered more than $500 million in losses in what is a very ugly season for the sector.

Joyner spotlighted the difficulty of “tipping over” produce earmarked for food service to retail, which was hurt by stay-at-home regulations limiting shipments to “drips and drabs” for weeks.

Dairy farmers have it rough, too, with an estimated $72 million in losses and tons of dumped milk.

John Hoblick of the Florida Farm Bureau Federation noted pressures on aquaculture, livestock, poultry, and other industries, with crippled “logistics” wreaking havoc. Corn, meanwhile, has piled up, unused given the crash in the oil market hurting ethanol as well.

Alan Shelby of the Florida Forestry Association said logging was “flat on its back” due to a lack of housing in timber-rich regions.

Citrus isn’t quite as bad, but is “treading water,” according to Florida Citrus Mutual’s Matt Joyner.

The Governor’s task force that was slated to mull Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services took up that tranche of topics a day after the first call fell apart.

The committee is comprised of several legislators.

Senate President-designate Wilton Simpson, an egg farmer by trade, helms the panel that includes Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings, and Rep. Anika Omphroy, a Democrat not aligned with Nikki Fried, the Agriculture Commissioner who has bemoaned her omission from the group.

DeSantis, who lacks grounding in agriculture, is leaning on Simpson to produce a coherent, if politicized, product, something solid enough to justify the latest snubbing of Fried.