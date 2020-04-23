Clay County reports 12th coronavirus death

While total numbers of coronavirus cases barely changed overnight in the five First Coast counties, Clay County recorded a new death overnight.

Clay posted its 12th COVID-19 death Thursday, its first since Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Clay added just one new case, bringing the caseload to 260 Thursday morning. Clay County also added four new hospitalizations, the first change in that category since Tuesday, bringing the total to 53.

Duval County also added just one new case, bringing its total to 937. There were no new deaths reported, but hospitalizations jumped five from 83 to 88.

Despite the flattening numbers, Duval is still feeling the economic effects of broad closures as officials combat the pandemic.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday a financial relief packaged for businesses and residents who’ve suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Rural Baker County reported its first case since April 11. Baker County now has 18 positive cases, but didn’t report any new deaths or hospitalizations.

Nassau County added its first new case since Monday, bringing its total to 48 cases. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

There was no change in St. Johns County.

Regionally, 1,458 cases of coronavirus have been reported including 36 deaths and 195 hospitalizations.

Statewide, 28,832 cases have been reported including 960 deaths and 4,509 hospitalizations.