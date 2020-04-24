Moms Demand Action names Shevrin Jones a ‘Gun Sense Candidate’

The gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action gave its “Gun Sense Candidate” distinction to Rep. Shevrin Jones as he pursues a Senate seat in 2020.

The distinction is not an endorsement.

Rather, it is intended to “identify candidates that demonstrate that they will govern with Gun Safety in mind,” according to the Mom’s Demand Action website. “Multiple candidates in a race can receive the distinction and, just like common-sense gun safety, the distinction is non-partisan.”

Jones is one of six candidates competing in the Senate District 35 contest.

“I am honored to receive Moms Demand Action’s recognition as a Gun Sense Candidate as we work together to end the gun violence crisis in this country,” Jones said.

“Sadly, here in Florida, we know the tragedy gun violence imparts on every kind of community — from our urban neighborhoods, to the suburbs and rural areas — all too well.”

Jones currently serves House District 101 but is term-limited this cycle. That’s led him to pursue the SD 35 seat, which partially overlaps with HD 101.

Jones is competing for the Democratic nomination in SD 35 against former Sen. Daphne Campbell, former firefighter Wilbur Harbin, Miami Gardens City Council member Erhabor Ighodaro and former Rep. Cynthia Stafford.

Serial candidate Josue Larose is also filed as a Republican, but hasn’t done any fundraising.

So far, Jones is the only candidate in the contest to receive the Gun Sense Candidate distinction.

“Tallahassee leadership must focus not only on the threat of mass shootings in our schools, but also on curbing the everyday gun violence that disproportionately affects our communities of color,” Jones added.

“In the Florida Senate, I will build upon our work in the House and continue to work with municipal leaders, law enforcement, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders to ensure that a gun is not placed in the hands of someone who should not have one because one life lost to gun violence is one too many. Together, we can keep all of our children and neighborhoods safe.”

Sen. Oscar Braynon II currently represents Senate District 35, but is is also facing term limits. Braynon has already endorsed Jones.