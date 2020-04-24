Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Four Republicans to rumble for shot at Darren Soto

Federal Headlines

A lot of mojo: Employer of Florida congresswoman’s husband got $15M in COVID-19 relief

Federal

Congressional Budget Office forecasts gloom through 2021

Federal Headlines

'Improper' stimulus payments from IRS rattle Rick Scott

Federal Headlines

Not an Onion headline: Former Labradoodle breeder tapped to lead U.S. pandemic task force

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Georgia’s plan to reopen
Republican candidates in Florida's 9th Congressional Disrict are Bill Olson, Sergio Ortiz, Jose Castillo, and Chris Wright.

Federal

Four Republicans to rumble for shot at Darren Soto

Bill Olson, Sergio Ortiz, Jose Castillo, Chris Wright qualify for ballot in CD 9.

on

Four Republicans qualified for the ballot in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, where one of them hopes to emerge to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto.

The August Republican primary will feature retired Army veteran Bill Olson of Davenport, banker Sergio Ortiz of Kissimmee, hospitality worker Jose Castillo of Kissimmee, and real estate attorney Christopher Wright of Orlando.

The qualifying period that ended Friday winnowed out several other candidates who had filed to run, but who did not qualify. One independent candidate Clay Hill of Kissimmee, also qualified and will join Soto and the Republican primary winner on the November ballot,

CD 9 covers Osceola County, southern Orange County including parts of south Orlando, and eastern Polk County. Once Republican-controlled, the district has changed quickly, become solidly Democratic, giving Democrats a 13-point advantage in voter registration. It’s also heavily Hispanic, and is widely seen as the heart of Florida’s Puerto Rican community.

Soto is a two-term Democrat from Kissimmee who defeated St. Cloud businessman Wayne Liebnitzky in 2016 to win an open seat, and in a rematch in 2018 to get reelected.

In each of those election years his bigger challenge may have been the Democratic primary. Both his primary battles in 2016, with Susannah Randolph, Dena Grayson, and Valeri Crabtree, and in 2018, with Alan Grayson, were hostile and expensive.

This year Soto does not have a primary opponent.

Soto is a lawyer who previously served two terms in the Florida House and one in the Florida Senate. In Congress he’s been particularly active on environmental issues, bringing federal attention and money to cleanup the Kissimmee River and the Everglades; and on issues relating to Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans in Central Florida. He is the only Florida member of Congress of Puerto Rican heritage.

Olson, who retired after 27 years of service in the Army, is a former Walt Disney World employee who has begun to energize his campaign with significant fundraising efforts and professional consulting. Through the first quarter of 2020 he raised $86,000, which might not be much in some congressional races, but is more than any Republican has managed to raise in CD 9 in many years.

Ortiz is a native of Puerto Rico who has lived in the Kissimmee area for 30 years. He’s a former mortgage banker and small businessman who now works as a loan officer. He’s been running with strong emphasis on religious freedom.

Castillo has spent more than a decade working in Central Florida’s theme parks and resorts, and has an MBA from Tulane University. A New Orleans native, he’s of Honduran heritage and is a strong supporter of tougher immigration policies, including construction of a border wall in the Southwest.

Wright is in private practice as a lawyer and also serves as a judge advocate for the Florida National Guard. In addition to his duties as an Army lawyer, Wright served as a liaison for the Guard in Tallahassee during hurricane Dorian. He advocates for smaller government and pushes 2nd Amendment rights.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.