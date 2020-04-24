Northeast Florida remains flat as few new coronavirus cases emerge

Connect with us

Three new deaths were reported in the region.

on

The First Coast added three new coronavirus deaths Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Two new deaths were recorded in Clay County Friday night following a death reported earlier in the day in Duval County.

Fourteen people have now died in Clay County. That’s up two from Thursday.

Clay County added just two new cases Friday, bringing the total to 266. The number of hospitalizations rose two, to 56.

Jacksonville’s death toll ticked up one to 18. A total of 955 cases have so far been reported. Hospitalizations in Duval County increased from 92 Thursday to 96 Friday.

Three other First Coast counties posted modest changes Friday. St. Johns County went from 200 total cases Thursday to 203 Friday with only one additional hospitalization, for a total of 38. No new deaths have been reported since April 17.

Nassau County added one case, rising to 49.  The county reported two new hospitalizations increasing to 56.

Baker County added one new case, rising to 20. Only eight people have been hospitalized in the county and three people have died.

Regionallh, 1,493 cases have been reported including 39 deaths and 210 hospitalizations.

Statewide, 30,533 people have tested positive including 1,046 deaths and 4,817 hospitalizations.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

