Freedom Square residents to return home in waves

It will be a gradual process, facility says.

on

Freedom Square is preparing to welcome back residents who were sent to the hospital for suspected COVID-19 infections.

The new coronavirus struck Seminole Pavilion at Freedom Square earlier this month, sending nearly dozens of residents to the hospital.

The nearly two weeks since have seen a steady flow of residents to area hospitals. As of Thursday, 54 residents and 33 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Seven residents had died.

Some residents who were transferred due to possible exposure ended up not testing positive, however.

“After the first positive case was found on the campus, in partnership with the appropriate health authorities, and out of an abundance of caution, we made the difficult decision to transfer residents and patients out of Seminole Pavilion, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mary Mackey, Vice President of Operations at Freedom Square.

“Transferring the residents and patients was a difficult decision to make, but it was the right one to keep residents and employees safe.”

Freedom Square told Florida Politics it consulted with its residents, their families and health authorities on allowing the non-infected residents to return home.

All residents who are being brought back to the facility have received double negative tests for COVID-19. The facility plans to reintroduce them gradually.

“The residents’ and employees’ health is our No. 1 priority and we will continue to adapt our protocols to respond to the ever-evolving threat of this pandemic,” Mackey said. “We are deeply saddened by the losses that this disease has caused, but are hopeful that we will overcome this challenge together and again see our community and residents thrive.”

The return will happen slowly, and in several waves, to ensure the safety of residents and employees.

Freedom Square told Florida Politics the Seminole Pavillion had been professionally cleaned and it has implemented additional infectious disease protocols to prevent another outbreak from occurring.

The residents return comes as the pamdemic’s trajectory continues to flatten in Pinellas County. Only a handful of new cases were reported by health officials day-to-day this week, and the nursing home surge accounted for many of them.

Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

