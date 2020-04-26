Nightmare of jobless benefits application emerges in Stephanie Murphy’s survey

The vast majority of applicants for Florida’s unemployment benefits needed several weeks or longer to get approved if at all, an informal survey done by Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy reveals.

An astonishing 97% of more than 8,000 people who responded to Murphy’s survey, run through her office, reported not getting any payments yet from the state’s troubled unemployment insurance system.

An even greater number, 98%, said they had negative experiences with the state’s system, including 93% who described their experience as “very negative.”

The results, not necessarily all constituents of Murphy’s Central Florida district, represent one of the first outside, broad assessments of the state’s overwhelmed and underwhelming system to help newly-jobless Floridians. Though the survey is by no means a scientific poll, drawing responses only from people who wanted to tell Murphy about their experiences, the overwhelming nature of the complaints reinforce criticisms that the state’s program may be a catastrophic failure,

More recently, everyone is likely experiencing negative experiences, since the CONNECT system was shut down for three days on Friday.

For at least six weeks the system’s failures to meet the needs of Florida’s suddenly enormous pool of perhaps 2 million new unemployed workers have led to chronic struggles and a cacophony of blame directing, most recently with Gov. Ron DeSantis essentially blaming his predecessor, Rick Scott.

The system is run by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity but the problems were so entrenched that DeSantis stripped it away and put it under the direction of Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter. Problems have persisted nonetheless.

On April 14, Murphy set up an on-line survey and asked Floridians to let her know how it was going.

Terribly, just about all of the 8,200 respondents advised.

“These survey results are deeply disturbing and reinforce the conclusion that Florida’s [unemployment insurance] system is failing precisely when it is needed the most, causing incalculable economic damage and emotional distress,” Murphy stated in a news release. “As Congress and the President prepare to negotiate additional COVID-19 relief packages, we must hold states like Florida accountable and do everything possible to ensure that federal support reaches the people who need it, as national leaders intended, and that it is not squandered or delayed due to incompetence or indifference.”

Murphy sent detailed letters describing the survey results to DeSantis and Florida state legislators, President Donald Trump and other administration officials, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal and other key Members of Congress.

Among the findings:

— 97% said they been terminated, laid off, furloughed, or otherwise separated from their job through no fault of their own.

— 56% said they were able to complete their application but had not yet received any unemployment insurance payments. Another 40% said they have not been able to complete the application; and 3% got their benefits payments.

— 93% said they had “very negative” experiences with the system and 4% said they had “somewhat negative” experiences. Less than 1% said they had positive experiences.

— 62% of those who successfully completed an application said it took more than a month or a few weeks; 33% said it took about a week, or a few days; 5% said it took one day or less.

— 79% of those who said they have not been able to complete an application said they have been trying for several weeks or more than a month; 19% said they’ve been at it about a wee,k or a few days; 2% said they’ve been at it only a day.

— 93% said they had problems with the website portal crashing, freezing, or otherwise not loading; 47% said they had problems authenticating their identity; 45% said they were directed to the call center but could not reach a person; 19% said they had problem obtaining a PIN; just 1% said they had no problems.

Earlier this month, Murphy called for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Inspector General to conduct an independent federal investigation into Florida’s unemployment system.