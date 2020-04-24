Florida’s error-plagued unemployment website down until Monday morning

An error-riddled state website allowing Florida workers to file for unemployment is down until Monday, April 27 as the struggle to process those claims continues.

Floridians can still apply for unemployment benefits via a paper application set up to help mitigate the website’s struggles. But those looking to use the online portal at the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) website were unable to do so as of Friday.

“There are no words,” said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith in posting about the website’s latest failure.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate the system’s repeated failures.

“Unacceptable,” Fried wrote Friday. “I’m concerned that the site is down for 3 days and only 6.5% of claims have been paid. It’s time to investigate.”

A surge in unemployment applications caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak has strained the DEO site in recent weeks. Floridians have encountered myriad problems with the site, which have blocked them from applying for unemployment benefits online.

On Thursday, officials announced more than 500,000 Floridians had filed for unemployment in the previous week. That brings Florida’s total to more than 1.1 million claims in mid-March.

That total only accounts for individuals who were successfully able to navigate the site’s glitches or had access to paper applications. Some lawmakers have taken to providing those applications at their respective offices for individuals who do not have access to a printer.

Those currently seeking to apply at the DEO’s website are met with a message saying the online system is down until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 27.

An Associated Press report showed Florida was the slowest state in the country to process its unemployment claims and a recent analysis by Greg Angel of MyNews13 in Orlando shows that process has slowed even further recently.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has relaxed some requirements for receiving unemployment. Most recently, he said the state would back-date benefits to March 9 or the date an individual lost his or her job.

The Governor also shifted power to Department of Management Services head Jon Satter.

Still, many Democrats have called for further fixes to the system. U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell even asked the U.S. Department of Labor to step in to help streamline the applications.