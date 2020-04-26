Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Andrew Warren spotlights victims' rights in national Marsy's Law video campaign

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nightmare of jobless benefits application emerges from Stephanie Murphy's survey

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Police departments reconsider body camera purchases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Differing outcomes in Volusia County Jail, prison hit by outbreak

Headlines Re-Open Florida

As Florida weighs reopening, public invited to chime in

Headlines Tech

'I just can’t do this:' Harried parents forgo home school

Headlines

Andrew Warren spotlights victims’ rights in national Marsy’s Law video campaign

Andrew Warren talks victims’ rights for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

on

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is lending his name to an effort to strengthen rights for crime victims and their families.

In a video sponsored by the Marsy’s Law For All nonprofit advocacy group for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Warren speaks in “Purple Light,” a one-minute video calling for continued attention to the issue as Americans across the nation, including victims, remain largely relegated to their homes amid COVID-19 social distancing efforts.

“Millions of Americans now live in states with Marcy’s Law, providing rights to victims of crime and it is working,” Warren says in the video.

The video highlights messages from crime victims and advocates recorded from their homes on cellphones.

“We weren’t about to let these difficult circumstances prevent the voices of crime victims from being heard, especially during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week,” said Marsy’s Law For All spokesman Jon Fleischman. “We had to be creative and overcome the obvious logistical obstacles in order to remind people that the mission of Marsy’s Law is too important for us to slow down, even during a pandemic.”

Marsy’s Law has been passed in 11 states since 2008. The law aims to strengthen victims’ rights by requiring them to be notified of all court proceedings involving the accused perpetrator and giving them the option to participate in those proceedings, or be shielded from them, depending on the victim or family members’ preference.

The law is on the books in Florida, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

It’s named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas who was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983 at the age of 21. Following her murderer’s arrest, Marsy’s mother and brother, Marcella Leach and Henry Nicholas, were confronted in a grocery by the accused, Kerry Michael Conley. Conley was out on bail, but the family was never informed.

Conley went on to be convicted of his ex-girlfriend’s murder and died in prison in 2007. Henry Nicholas went on to form Broadcom and is now a billionaire who puts millions into the fight for victims’ rights.

Locally, Warren has been a victims’ rights advocate himself. Since taking office two years ago, Warren adopted a policy disarming domestic abusers.

Conversa_728x90

His program requires law enforcement officers responding to domestic abuse calls to ask a series of questions to determine whether or not there the offender has access to a gun. The State Attorney’s Office can then seek to have that person relinquish the firearm as a contingency of bail or a plea deal.

“Is it going to solve the problem? No. I’ll be frank with you,” Warren said earlier this year. “But if we take one gun, it’s a win.”

 

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits.