Last Call for 4.27.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched the state’s online Hemp Cultivation Licensing Portal on Monday, allowing interested growers to apply for licenses.

“As we continue building our state hemp program into a national leader, our new online application portal will help growers quickly and easily apply for hemp cultivation licenses, as well as manage, renew, and view any current hemp applications,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said.

“We’re working to ensure that applying for a license is streamlined and simple, so Floridians interested in growing hemp can quickly get started.”

The portal guides farmers through a process and includes a checklist for all the steps needed to get the license. There’s only one step that cannot be completed remotely — the application requires a background check, including fingerprint submission.

Still, growers don’t have to drop by an FDACS office. The portal accepts fingerprint submissions offered by any Livescan service provider. A list of providers is available through FDLE.

The portal’s launch comes less than two weeks after the U.S. Department of Agriculture formally approved the state’s hemp program.

“Today has been long anticipated. The Department of Agriculture has been working around the clock for months on the rollout,” said Capitol Alliance Group lobbyist Taylor Biehl, who represents hemp industry clients.

“Given the economic woes and uncertainties plaguing the agriculture community in lieu of COVID-19, the timing is near perfect. The Florida Hemp Association has been providing members with necessary resources and application guidance in order to be successful in this newly regulated industry,

“We anticipate a well-regulated and safe environment for Florida’s farmers — paramount to their (and the program’s) success.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 31,290 FL residents (+610 since Sunday)

— 848 Non-FL residents (+0 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 1,700 Travel related

— 10,179 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,511 Both

— 17,900 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 5,010 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,088 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 1,880,343

— Confirmed unique claims: 824,279

— Claims verified: 171,983

— Claims processed: 652,296

— Claims paid: 386,926 (+177,213 since Saturday)

Total paid out: $497.8 million (+$296.9 million since Saturday)

Quote of the Day

“It’s not fair to the taxpayers of Florida. We sit here, we live within our means, and then New York, Illinois, California and other states don’t. And we’re supposed to go bail them out? That’s not right. … I get it. We should help the states with the coronavirus. If you go back to how FEMA works — the federal government doesn’t pay for everything. And states have an obligation, cities have an obligation to balance their budgets and watch how they spend money, too.” — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on federal aid to states.

