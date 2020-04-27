Donald Trump blames Democrats, ‘old computers’ for late federal unemployment checks

If you are one of the many out-of-work Floridians waiting on an unemployment check from D.C., the President has some advice.

“Blame the Democrats for any ‘lateness’ in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance,” Pres. Donald Trump counseled on Twitter Monday.

“I wanted the money to be paid directly,” the President added, but Democrats “insisted it be paid by states for distribution.”

“I told them this would happen, especially with many states that have old computers,” Trump added.

The federal checks are contingent on state processing.

Florida is a prominent example of a state where people wait for checks to be sent their way. But with Republicans having been in complete control of state government for two decades, the question here is which Republican to blame.

The current Governor shirks responsibility.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been quick to say that he inherited the problems with the state’s CONNECT website from the previous Governor, fellow Republican Rick Scott.

Perhaps the sharpest critique was recently, when DeSantis said the state’s CONNECT website, a $77 million spend earlier this decade, is a “clunker” that was “designed to fail.”

“The system was problematic,” DeSantis said, noting procurement was “five, six years ago,” in the midst of Rick Scott‘s time as Governor.

“It was designed with all these different things, basically to fail, I think,” DeSantis said to reporters in Tallahassee.

“This thing was a clunker, there’s no doubt about it,” he added.

“What’s been going on since this thing crashed is that people have been in there around the clock,” the Governor said, making technical improvements.

More “changes to the system” are needed, DeSantis noted.

The Governor has had to address the failed “jalopy” of a system for weeks now in comments to media. Friday’s came after revelations that the website would be down over the weekend to process backlogged applications.

Progress is being made, “old computers” or not.

As of Sunday, 267,000 Floridians have received payments, and he hopes to report more Monday.

But that’s notably just over half of the number of applications the Department of Economic Employment received last week.