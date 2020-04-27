Connect with us

Still no signs of a coronavirus spike in Jacksonville after beach reopenings

Only a handful of new cases were reported in the region Monday.

on

The number of new coronavirus cases was relatively flat again Monday morning for the First Coast, though two new deaths were added, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Only ten new cases were reported in five Northeast Florida counties, bringing the total to 1,538 with 40 deaths and 215 hospitalizations.

Duval County added one one death, its first since Friday, bringing its total to 19.

Jacksonville’s caseload jumped six Monday to 990. No new deaths or hospitalizations were added.

With numbers continuing to flatten, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to provide more details on economic relief packages for residents and businesses during an afternoon news conference.

Curry also is scheduled to discuss the “next steps” for reopening the city. Curry opened Jacksonville’s beaches and parks April 17 for exercise during limited hours.

Clay County recorded one new death, bringing the total to 14 Monday. The county also added one hospitalization for a total of 57. The county added three new cases or a total of 271.

Baker, Nasaau and St. Johns counties were unchanged.

Statewide, 32,138 cases have been reported including 1,088 deaths and 5,010 hospitalizations.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

