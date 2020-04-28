Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Poll: 56% of Pinellas residents oppose beach and pool reopenings

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.28.20

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'We are ready to open': Health experts join Ron DeSantis as reopening nears

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment: 35% of Florida claims processed, 20% paid

2020 Headlines

Trial begins in bitter dispute over felons' voting rights
The beach closed sign and barricade at the beach access walkover at 16th Ave and Gulf Way on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Pass-a-Grille. Pinellas County beaches are now closed. Pinellas County announced that all public beaches closed starting onSaturday. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) AP

Headlines

Poll: 56% of Pinellas residents oppose beach and pool reopenings

Pinellas voters are evenly divided over whether to open non-essential businesses.

on

As Pinellas Commissioners weigh reopening the county’s beautiful beaches, a new poll conducted on the eve of a decision shows that a majority of residents are opposed.

Only 37% of residents back reopening beaches and pools, according to the latest data from St. Pete Polls. 56 percent oppose the measure while 8% are undecided.

St. Pete Polls surveyed county residents Monday, ahead of an anticipated vote by the seven commissioners. Last month, the board closed all public beaches and public beach parking to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Polling also found that 69% of respondents favor a countywide order requiring people to wear masks in public. Only 27% oppose such an order while 5% are undecided.

On the issue of reopening nonessential business, Pinellas County voters are split. A slight number of voters, 46%, favor lifting the closures while 44% want those businesses to stay closed — within the 1.6% margin of error. The remaining 10% of respondents are undecided.

With nearby Sarasota County’s beaches open again as of Monday, the pressure is on for Pinellas County to join a growing list of counties that are moving toward reopening. Earlier this month, Jacksonville paved the way to reopen beaches, drawing national ire.

Late Friday, Pinellas County administrator Barry Burton penned a letter to the County Commission recommending the rollback of some restrictions set to slow the spread of COVID-19, including reopening beaches and pools with some restrictions.

Under Burton’s plan, beaches could reopen for exercise for limited hours, beach parking facilities could reopen after two days and restrooms could open with enhanced cleaning criteria. At pools, he recommended half capacity and that owners properly clean and sanitize pool areas and equipment.

The following day, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who opposed the initial closure, came out in favor of reopening beaches and pools in a Facebook post. The county’s initial concern of Spring Breakers crowding the beaches is now moot as only residents, many with beachfront properties, are left the enjoy the remaining amenities available during the stay-at-home order.

“At this time, Pinellas County residents have adjusted to the new norm of social distancing, and I believe they will continue to responsibly use these best practices on our beaches and in the pools,” he wrote. “However, if necessary, [the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office] has the resources to ensure compliance through a gentle reminder.”

He pointed to the stabilization of new positive COVID-19 tests, which has hovered at between 4% and 8% in the past week, including those who have previously tested positive who were retested. In that same period, the statewide rate has been between 6% and 10%.

Meanwhile, hospitals have the capacity to handle the increase in new cases, “which will likely occur once closures are lifted.”

St. Pete Polls polled 3,697 active voters in Pinellas County by automated phone call. The results were weighted for political party, race, age, gender and media market.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Tammy

    April 28, 2020 at 6:51 am

    I totally think that restaurants and bars should be open up back to 50% beaches and pools should be open fully we have done what we set out to do which is lower the curve it is time to get back to some sort of normal life. People that are at risk have the human Choice & all the amenities to stay home and protect yourselves.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State pushes back deadlines for corporate tax returns