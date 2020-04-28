Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment: Application flow picks up with state system back on line

Corona Economics Headlines

Coronavirus shutdowns 'pointless' and 'criminal', House Speaker José Oliva emails

Corona Economics Headlines

Panel approves plan to lower residential power bills amid COVID-19 crisis

Corona Economics Federal

As PPP round two begins, Marco Rubio prioritizes underserved communities

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment: 35% of Florida claims processed, 20% paid

Corona Economics

State pushes back deadlines for corporate tax returns
The unemployment rate could top out at 16% in the third quarter and decline to 9.5% by the end of 2021. Image via AP.

Corona Economics

Unemployment: Application flow picks up with state system back on line

Two in 5 Floridians applying for unemployment are being turned down.

on

With Florida’ unemployment compensation application system going back on line Monday the state received another 61,000 new applications in one day and managed to pay just 6,000 more Monday after a weekend of clearing backlogs.

With the new claims, Florida now has received 1.94 million applications from Floridians who say they lost their jobs since the coronavirus crisis crashed the state’s economy, around March 15, according to the latest numbers posted Tuesday by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Over the weekend, while the state’s online application system, CONNECT, was off-line, the state was able to process more than 280,000 claims and pay nearly 200,000 more people. Not only were new applications not coming in, the state actually reduced its official count of applications it had received by identifying and discarding duplicates.

On Monday the state received 61,000 new claims. Officials processed 12,000 and paid another 6,000 on Monday.

The state now has processed 664,158 claims and sent unemployment compensation checks to 392,051 Floridians.

Roughly two of every five people applying for unemployment are being turned down.

Through Monday, the state has found 60% of applicants eligible, and 40% ineligible, roughly the same ratio the state carried through Sunday. When claims for state unemployment insurance — reemployment assistance — are rejected, people are advised to hold out hope for the federal CARES Act unemployment compensation program.

With the influx of new claims vastly outnumbering those newly processed, the state’s processing rate ticked down to 34% of submitted claims. The state’s payment rate remained steady at about 20%.

At the same time, Florida made no progress in confirming unique claims among those submitted, That number remained at 824,412. Florida now has processed about 81% of the confirmed unique claims, up from 79% the day before; the percentage of unique claims that have been paid rose to 48%, up from 47% the day before.

Unemployed Floridians now have received more than a half-billion dollars in compensation checks, with most of that coming through the federal CARES Act. Through Monday, federal payments have totaled $322 million, and state payments, $201 million.

Conversa_728x90

The number of applications red-flagged for possible fraud dropped a couple of hundred, to 22,986.

Among the 463,309 initial claimants Florida had logged through the week of April 4, the hardest hit economic sector has been accommodation and food services, accounting for about 25% of all the unemployment compensation claims. Other hard hit sectors including administration, support, waste management and remediation, 11%; retail, 9%; health care and social assistance, 9%; arts, entertainment and recreation, 4% and professional, scientific and technical services, 3%.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Nilita

    April 28, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    The site is still not working. We have spent 7 hours, just today and it keeps kicking my son out mid process. He has been unemployed since 3/12/20 and still hasn’t been able to file for unemployment due to the site doesn’t work.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

State pushes back deadlines for corporate tax returns