New For Our Future ads blame Donald Trump for scale of COVID-19 outbreak

Progressive group For Our Future Florida (FOF-FL) unveiled a set of digital ads hammering President Donald Trump for the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The ads come are part of the organization’s continued efforts to reach out to Florida voters, even as widespread social distancing restrictions have slowed traditional campaigning.

The ads will run on Facebook and Instagram and are part of a five-figure ad buy, the group said.

The ads highlight the fact that the United States has the most coronavirus infections of any country.

Though true based on reported data, the U.S. is also one of the most populous countries in the world, which lends itself to more infections. China is also suspected of downplaying its case numbers, making it unclear where they sit on the totem pole.

Still, FOF-FL communications director Blake Williams is hitting Trump, arguing his “inaction and incompetence” has led to more than one million confirmed cases in the U.S.

“Trump wasted precious months downplaying the crisis and ignoring public health experts that could have reduced this outbreak by 90%. Now, hospitals have been overwhelmed and face shortages of masks, ventilators, and tests, millions are out of work,” Williams said in a Tuesday statement announcing the ads.

“This administration’s mismanagement has done more to worsen this pandemic than contain it. Trump’s incompetence and disregard for the well-being of Americans has been staggering.”

One of the ads features Dr. Anthony Fauci — a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force — with his head in his hand alongside the words “The Worst Outbreak of Any Country.”

That Fauci moment occurred during a COVID-19 briefing where Trump quipped about the “Deep State Department.” Fauci appeared to rub his forehead in response, though some have interpreted that as Fauci facepalming in reaction to the President’s remarks.

The second ad features an image of Trump with the words “Donald Trump Left America Unprepared.”

The FOF-FL campaign mirrors efforts by Democratic super PAC Priorities USA Action, which has poured millions into ad campaigns knocking Trump for repeatedly downplaying the potential danger of the virus.

While Trump did act early on partially banning travel from China — where the virus originated — he hesitated for weeks before eventually issuing widespread social distancing guidelines, which many states have now adopted. He also falsely claimed that anyone who wants a test can have one.

Williams says FOF-FL has pivoted to digital outreach during the COVID-19 outbreak. The group has made more than 130,000 phone calls and sent out more than 125,000 text messages to voters since March 13.

“We’re making sure we’re still communicating with voters,” Williams said. “If we can’t canvass neighborhoods, we’ll still be knocking on digital doors and having conversations with voters.”

Sample ads are below.