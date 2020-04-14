Priorities USA invests $70 million slamming Donald Trump on coronavirus failures

A Democratic super PAC will contrast President Donald Trump’s early dismissal of medical needs against advice from health care officials.

Priorities USA Action will spend $70 million reserving ad time in swing states, including Florida, to blast the message that Trump ignored concerns of professionals in the early days of a pandemic.

“In this time of crisis, we need to listen to our medical professionals and ensure they have the resources they need to keep them safe while they keep us safe,” said Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA.

“Unfortunately, Donald Trump is more concerned with deflecting blame and protecting his own political standing than taking the necessary steps to protect our country.”

The spot, entitled “Front Lines,” highlights some of the most dismissive statements made by Trump about face masks and ventilators.

That includes a Fox News interview on March 26 when he said, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” That came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo requested 30,000 in New York alone.

Trump, in another clip from a March 23 briefing, complains about doctors and nurses throwing face masks away and asking for more. “I keep saying, how is it possible to use so much,” he said.

Those clips get juxtaposed to doctors and nurses explaining the dire need for more personal protection equipment and life-saving devices.

“We’re going to need billions of masks across America,” said emergency room Dr. Dara Kass.

“It’s a war that we are fighting without the right equipment,” said nurse Anthony Clampa.

Footage is shown of emergency rooms, with Dr. Colleen Smith describing hospitals scrambling for every ventilator available.

The montage shows the Super PAC’s willingness to aggressively question the President’s leadership even as the global pandemic continues to unfold.

“We need a leader who is trustworthy, decisive and puts the needs of the American people first,” Celis said.

“Donald Trump is simply not up to the task. We will not let Trump dictate the narrative and will continue to air the facts and the truth and hold the president accountable.”

The major ad buy comes after Priorities USA already invested $7.5 million on prior TV and digital advertising related to Trump’s response to the coronavirus threat.

The newest ads will run in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.