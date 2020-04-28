Brooker Mayor endorses Kat Cammack for CD 3

Connect with us

Cammack adds another backer in the crowded GOP primary.

on

Republican congressional candidate Kat Cammack picked up another endorsement in the jam-packed race for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Brooker Mayor Gene Melvin announced Tuesday that he is backing Cammack in the 10-person GOP primary to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

“Kat Cammack has a heart for our small, rural communities. She astounded me many years ago when she asked to have a meeting with me. No other elected official has ever done anything like this. She took her time to understand and create solutions for the issues facing our rural communities,” Melvin said in a news release.

“Kat Cammack is a super listener. With her, what you see is what you get. She does a wonderful job at supporting all walks of life and I trust that Kat will continue her effective work in Congress.”

In addition to serving as Mayor in the Bradford County town, Melvin has served on the Brooker Town Council for 42 years. He is also the President of the Brooker Athletic Association.

Melvin’s endorsement follows a nod from Brian Kolfage, the founder of “We Build the Wall.” Prior backers include Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe, Crescent City Mayor Brett Peterson and Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper. She’s also scored an endorsement from Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Cammack is a former Yoho staffer and campaign manager who entered the race shortly after the congressman announced he wouldn’t seek a fifth term in the North Central Florida seat.

She wasn’t alone in seizing the opportunity to claim the open seat. Also seeking the Republican nomination are Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Millado, Gavin Rollins, James St. George, Judson Sapp, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells.

Cammack is close to the top in fundraising, with $207,000 raised and $166,000 on hand at the end of the first quarter. Sapp and St. George have the most on hand — they have $326,000 and $310,000 on hand, respectively — though both have built their advantage through candidate loans.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

