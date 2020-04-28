Manatee County Commission urges National Guard to target nursing home outbreaks

While state leaders boast of a flattened curve, Manatee County Commissioners sounded alarms on outbreaks in nursing homes.

The most recent data from the Department of Health shows 46 people died from COVID-19 in Manatee County, more than any county outside South Florida. Since the start of the pandemic, 563 individuals tested positive.

Leaders in the county say they want the National Guard in long care facilities soon. And for some, the help can’t get here soon enough. Public Safety Director Jake Sauer said that would happen within a week.

County Commissioners at an emergency meeting on Tuesday pushed for a greater explanation why a coronavirus seemed to be continuing to spread in nursing homes.

A total of 21 of the reported deaths in Manatee have been residents or staff at long-term care facilities.

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said it’s clear Manatee’s facilities have an “infection control problem.” While Whitmore pushed back on suggestions the county has too many under-trained staffers at nursing homes, she said there needs to be better training on stopping the spread of the coronavirus, not just within facilities but from one center to another.

She said there appear to be staffers working at multiple nursing homes.

County Administrator Cheri Coryea said there are nine facilities in the county with some level of outbreak.

Sauer said testing has stepped up at facilities, but noted that a focus on testing for asymptomatic individuals at these places contributes to spike in reported infections.

County Commissioner Reggie Bellamy said his own military background makes him question any delay in the National Guard’s arrival.

“It seems as though we keep saying we are waiting on the National Guard,” said Bellamy, the board’s only Democrat.

“Our curve is still going up,” Bellamy said.

County Commissioner Misty Servia stressed the county isn’t only suffering infections within nursing homes. She shared the story of a pregnant resident at a local hospital who just had to give birth at 35 weeks while on a ventilator.

At the same time, County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said officials need to keep in mind much of the spread comes from a series of hot spots, the nursing homes the most notable.

Concerns did not deter Manatee County Commissioners from voting unanimously in favor of phasing in access to beaches.

The county will open beaches on Monday, but will limit parking in county-run lots. Visitors will only be allowed to park for a maximum of two hours.

The move came the same day Pinellas County Commissioners approved plans to open beaches on Monday. Sarasota County to the south just opened its beaches, without any parking, this week.