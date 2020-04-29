Marco Rubio joins Rick Scott, says too many of the unemployed don’t want to work

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is the latest Florida Republican to suggest that employers can’t hire because unemployment benefits are too fat.
On a Wednesday appearance on Fox and Friends, Florida’s senior Senator joined his junior colleague in expressing concern about overly attractive jobless benefits hampering the economic recovery.
“A lot of people are having trouble re-hiring workers because the workers are saying to them ‘I’m making more on unemployment,’” Rubio said.
Rubio followed the lead of Sen. Rick Scott in questioning the motives of those rendered jobless because of the pandemic and associated economic restrictions.
“If given the chance to make more on a government program than in a job, some will make the rational and reasonable decision to delay going back to work, hampering our economic recovery,” Scott, a Naples Republican and former Florida Governor, tweeted Tuesday.
The subject of Scott’s ire was a tweet from the Wall Street Journal.
WSJ noted that, with $600 of weekly pandemic unemployment assistance added to the weekly stipend for the jobless, the nation’s unemployed would bring in nearly $1,000 weekly.
“This is a big problem that I’ve been warning about for weeks now,” Scott, whose net worth is roughly $255 million at last count, added.
In an editorial for Fox News, Scott refined that argument, saying enhanced unemployment benefits mean “workers could make more money by not working than they would make if they had a job.”
Florida benefits are capped at $275 for 12 weeks, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has shown no indication to expand them. However, a $600 pandemic unemployment assistance pay out from the federal government would make that money add up to a living wage.
Such short-term security may bring comfort to the jobless. But for both Sens. Rubio and Scott, downside risks are evident in ways they aren’t to those on the ground.
Ward Posey
April 29, 2020 at 11:48 am
“Little marco” Rubio has never worked a day in his life. Spoiled as a kid, a total scum bucket.
Patti Lynn
April 29, 2020 at 11:48 am
How far removed from the real world are these two?
We must remember their “support” in 2022 & 2024 !!
Jeffrey Sutton
April 29, 2020 at 11:49 am
Oh no we must help employers be able to pay less than a living wage.
EverythingIsPolitical
April 29, 2020 at 11:53 am
The headline is misleading, as most headlines that want to bash Republicans. If one were to just look at the headline, (which unfortunately, many do), it sounds like Rubio and Scott are heartless.
When you read further into the article, what they were saying is that a mistake was made in this “temporary” worker assistance package. Instead of making people whole, they are getting more money to stay home, than to go back to work. That gives people the incentive to “stay home,” rather than go back to work.
To make matters worse, the writer adds his own opinion, that the money they get to stay home is a “living wage.” That language is exactly what the far left Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and many other Socialist/Democrats want to sell to the rest of us.
The result of this “overpayment” by the government, is that many workers will prefer to stay home, at least until the government largess stops.
What happens when they go back to work, at the pay that they got before this virus crisis? Who knows.
But, it is interesting to note, that the writer of this article, who is described as a “correspondent,” is more of a political pundit, than a news reporter.
Patti Lynn
April 29, 2020 at 12:06 pm
Perhaps YOU are not a working person, I don’t know. But, with the Federal Incentive PLUS the paltry Florida Unemployment compensation, it is barely a living wage. People CANNOT go out and seek employment now, COVID-19 restricts their activities. TWELVE weeks, that’s all Florida gives. It is MORE than half gone now, and people haven’t received a penny.
Their remarks are HEARTLESS, as is YOUR response, trying to cover FOR WHAT THEY SAID !!!
Natalie
April 29, 2020 at 12:16 pm
You are literally part of the problem. Try using your name next time you keyboard nazi.
Natalie
April 29, 2020 at 12:14 pm
I’ve been trying to call all of Rubio’s offices today but haven’t been able to get in contact with anyone.
This is why people kill themselves. This is why people are having mental health issues. Rubio, Scott and DeSantis do not know what it feels like to lose your income and your benefits. They are the ones with no incentive to do their jobs. They are the ones that should lose their pay until something changes. People are killing themselves and Rubio and Scott have the audacity to say people aren’t going back to work. Scott spent $77 million on CONNECT – DeSantis another 100 million just to get it to where it is today- A COMPLETE MESS. They are all still collecting checks but have the audacity to not want their states citizens to have access to funds? And then people wonder why blowing your brain out sounds better than spending another year on this earth with this kind of “leadership”.